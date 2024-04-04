By Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

College of the Canyons continued its triumph in the Western State Conference (WSC) with another first place finish in the books, this time producing its best score of the year at an even par.

COC’s five-man score card of 360 was followed by Glendale College ten strokes behind (370) and Bakersfield College on their heels with a total of 373. Ventura took fourth (377), Citrus College in fifth (386), Santa Barbara City College settled in fifth with host Antelope Valley College (405) and Allan Hancock College (425) closing it out.

This week it was Ventura’s sophomore AJ Ryland walking away with medalist honors on the day, however COC’s freshman Hannes Yngve led the Cougars and worked for his best round of the season at 69, claiming a tied-second place.

All Cougars finished in the top 15 of the field of 68 golfers. Freshmen Alexis Benchelef and Hugo Boyer came to the clubhouse with an even par (72) for a tied-fourth place.

Boyer, sophomore Paul Grimonpon (73–T8), freshmen Owen Crocket (74–T11) and Ethan Posthumus (75–T15) all finished within one stroke of each other. However, Posthumus’ score was dropped from the final tally.

Canyons is set to tee off again in another WSC tourney on Monday, April 8 with the first round to start at 11:30 a.m. at Alisal Ranch Golf Course, hosted by Santa Barbara.

TEAM SCORES

1. Canyons (360) 2. Glendale (370) 3. Bakersfield (373) 4. Ventura (377) 5. Citrus (386) 6. SBCC (389) 7. Antelope Valley (405) 8. Allan Hancock (425)

CANYONS INDIVUAL SCORES

Hannes Yngve (69–T2); Alexis Benchelef (72–T4); Hugo Boyer (72–T4); Paul Grimonpon (73–T7); Owen Crockett (74–T10); Ethan Posthumus (75–T14)

Field Individual Top 30

1 – 65 – AJ Ryland (VC)

T2 – 69 – Hank Norman (GCC); Hannes Yngve (COC)

T4 – 72 – Alexis Benchelef (COC); Blaize Rader (BC); Hugo Boyer (COC); Tanner Klundt (AVC)

T8 – 73 – Colin McGeary (GCC); Johnathan Riley (AHC); Paul Grimonpon (COC)

T11 – 74 – Andrew Shaklan (GCC); Logan Gonzalez (VC); Octavio Romero (BC); Owen Crocket (COC)

T15 – 75 – Ethan Posthumus (COC); Grant Harrer (BC); Issac Wells (BC)

T18 – 76 – Ashtin Mount (CIT); Chris Ruiz (CIT); Ian Chapital (VC); Ikki Amano (GCC)

T21 – 77 – Jacob Aaron (SBCC); Kabir Chadha (CIT); Shawn Petty (BC)

T24 – 78 – Conner Jazweicki (AVC); JT Kelleher (SBCC); Lorenzo Herrera (CIT); Michael Gentry (SBCC); Nick Gutierrez (GCC); Paddy Blinderman (SBCC); Vincente Rodriguez (SBCC)