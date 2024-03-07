Nominations for 2024 Man, Woman of the Year Announced

A record 34 top volunteers from 27 local nonprofit organizations were introduced to the community’s media at a reception held at the Canyon Theatre Guild on Wednesday evening. This annual “Paparazzi Party”, created by the late Cheri Fleming, was an opportunity for these amazing volunteers to not only meet the media, but to be introduced to the judges as well. The selected honorees, one man and one woman, will be revealed in a surprise announcement at a glittering recognition dinner for the community on Friday, May 3, 5:30 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Ballroom, Valencia.

Volunteers have been nominated by their nonprofit organizations because of their enormous impact on the charitable mission of their organization and to the community. Not only have these volunteers nominated their time, talent, and treasure to the nominating charity, but they have demonstrated a dedication to community service over many years and to many causes over time. Every nominee has made a difference to the quality of life in our valley. The judges for the coveted title have all been previously named Santa Clarita Valley Man or Woman of the Year.

“As is the case every year, finding our special man and woman will again be a real challenge,” said Gloria Mercado-Fortine, 2018 Woman of the Year and president of the committee. “This is an outstanding and large roster of nominees!”

Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year is a title that was first instituted in 1964 by the Chamber of Commerce and is the longest running such recognition of volunteers in our community. The award predates Santa Clarita cityhood. Today, the Man & Woman of the Year Committee is an independent nonprofit organization made up of all living past honorees. The goals of the members are to highlight the importance of volunteerism in the development of an ideal community and to support the nonprofit sector of the Santa Clarita Valley through publicity, advocacy, and grants to the nominating organizations. Visitors to the organization’s website, www.scvmanwomanolheyear.org, can click on the nominating charities and be linked to their websites for more information about the important work they do.

The 2023 Man of the Year, Don Kimball, and 2023 Woman of the Year, Jenny Ketchepaw, as current Chairs of the event, will host the May 3 celebration.

“Jenny and I are excited to pass the baton to the next deserving volunteers,” said Kimball, “We have been honored throughout the year to represent SCV volunteerism. Our community is special in large measure due to the engagement of our people who support our nonprofits.”

Donations to the event are tax deductible to the extent provided by law.

“Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year is the most prestigious volunteer award granted in our valley,” said Ketchepaw. “It celebrates volunteerism and exemplifies our community’s love of service. The event is supported by city, county, and national levels of leadership. Businesses, organizations and individuals have outstanding opportunities for sponsorship, advertising, and honoring one or all the nominees. All those interested in attending the gala, celebrating the nominees and supporting the event committee (also a 401(c)(3) nonprofit organization) are invited to visit the website for more information at www.scvmanwomanolheyear.org.”

