Nov. 11: Free Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Collection

The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Santa Clarita residents Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at Val Verde Park.

The park is located at 30300 Arlington Street in Val Verde.

The collection event is an easy way to safely dispose of items that are too toxic to trash.

For more information, visit the sanitation district’s website [here].

You may also scroll below to see flyer. (Click on photo to enlarge flyer).

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...