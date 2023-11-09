Nov. 11: Free Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Collection

|
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will be hosting a Donate-A-Bear Drive Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. This event is aimed to provide comforting stuffed animals to pediatric patients in the Emergency Department.
Dr. Stevan Pekovich’s doctrinal convictions and academic credentials made him a natural fit for the science faculty at The Master’s University, which he joined this fall.
Entertainment studios and the Screen Actors Guild, which represents actors who appear in movies and television shows, have a tentative deal for a new contract, ending a 118-day strike, the longest in the union's history.
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Santa Clarita residents Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at Val Verde Park.
The return of the Santa Clarita International Film Festival's opening night is right around the corner.
Finally Family Homes will host an Open House to showcase a tiny house that was built completely by foster youth and community volunteers on Nov. 18th.
Discover holiday magic at Light Up Main Street on Nov. 18, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased to recognize Patsy Ayala for her years of outstanding contributions and service to the people of the Santa Clarita Valley.
At a listening session today hosted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hundreds of attendees called on President Biden to add 109,000 acres of the western Angeles National Forest to the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.
Ken & Joe's Motorcycle Dealer is thrilled to announce their upcoming "Season of Giving Winter Charity Event".
CSUN’s Department of Kinesiology is hosting its annual “Colaboratoria: Graduate Student, Faculty, and Alumni Dance Concert.”
College of the Canyons has received a $1.437 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education in support of a Veterans Upward Bound program designed to help student veterans succeed in pursuing postsecondary education by addressing gaps in support services and infrastructure.
The California Office of Traffic Safety has awarded Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services, Harbor-UCLA Department of Emergency Medicine, and the Lundquist Institute a significant $1,015,566 grant to facilitate the development and implementation of an innovative mobile application aimed at enhancing prehospital trauma care.
Join the College of the Canyons Foundation for a special Veterans Day Fundraiser before COC Football kicks off against Ventura.
The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club is hosting a food drive on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sam’s Club, 26468 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. The donations will be used to help the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.
Metrolink will suspend service on all lines from Dec. 26-29, to complete the final phase of a three-year modernization project. Trains will not run on any part of Metrolink’s six-county system, which includes the Antelope Valley Line that runs through the Santa Clarita Valley, during the service outage.
The merriest arrival of the year in the Santa Clarita Valley is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. when Santa Claus arrives at Valencia Town Center.
Now through Dec. 1 the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer will host a See’s Candies Yum-Raiser. Up to 50% of each item ordered is donated back to the MHF to support families struggling with pediatric cancer.
California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty Janie Geiser received the 2023 Stan Brakhage Vision Award on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Denver Film Festival.
DrinkPAK, a leading contract manufacturer of premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, is expanding and investing more than $450 million in the construction of two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas.
From the first time my parents signed me up to play youth soccer at Newhall Park when I was 6 years old, to now participating in Adult Leagues and cheering on my children as they play their favorite sports, staying active has always been an important part of my lifestyle.
