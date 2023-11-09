header image

1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Winifred Westover
Nov. 11: Free Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Collection
| Thursday, Nov 9, 2023
Hazardous Waste

The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Santa Clarita residents Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at Val Verde Park.

The park is located at 30300 Arlington Street in Val Verde.

The collection event is an easy way to safely dispose of items that are too toxic to trash.

For more information, visit the sanitation district’s website [here].

You may also scroll below to see flyer. (Click on photo to enlarge flyer).

Hazardous Waste
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Weather Service Issues Red Flag Warning, Increasing Wildfire Risk

Weather Service Issues Red Flag Warning, Increasing Wildfire Risk
Wednesday, Nov 8, 2023
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Federal Grant Funds App for EMS Trauma Care in County

Federal Grant Funds App for EMS Trauma Care in County
Wednesday, Nov 8, 2023
The California Office of Traffic Safety has awarded Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services, Harbor-UCLA Department of Emergency Medicine, and the Lundquist Institute a significant $1,015,566 grant to facilitate the development and implementation of an innovative mobile application aimed at enhancing prehospital trauma care.
FULL STORY...

Metrolink Suspends Service Dec. 26-29 on All Lines

Metrolink Suspends Service Dec. 26-29 on All Lines
Tuesday, Nov 7, 2023
Metrolink will suspend service on all lines from Dec. 26-29, to complete the final phase of a three-year modernization project. Trains will not run on any part of Metrolink’s six-county system, which includes the Antelope Valley Line that runs through the Santa Clarita Valley, during the service outage.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Celebrating National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week

L.A. County Celebrating National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week
Monday, Nov 6, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control celebrates National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week starting Monday, Nov. 6.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov. 15: Henry Mayo Hosting Teddy Bear Drive
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will be hosting a Donate-A-Bear Drive Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. This event is aimed to provide comforting stuffed animals to pediatric patients in the Emergency Department.
Nov. 15: Henry Mayo Hosting Teddy Bear Drive
TMU Welcomes Dr. Stevan Pekovich to Science Faculty
Dr. Stevan Pekovich’s doctrinal convictions and academic credentials made him a natural fit for the science faculty at The Master’s University, which he joined this fall.
TMU Welcomes Dr. Stevan Pekovich to Science Faculty
SAG-AFTRA, Studios Reach Tentative Deal
Entertainment studios and the Screen Actors Guild, which represents actors who appear in movies and television shows, have a tentative deal for a new contract, ending a 118-day strike, the longest in the union's history.
SAG-AFTRA, Studios Reach Tentative Deal
Dec. 7: Santa Clarita International Film Festival Returns
The return of the Santa Clarita International Film Festival's opening night is right around the corner.
Dec. 7: Santa Clarita International Film Festival Returns
Nov: 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Tiny Open House Fundraiser
Finally Family Homes will host an Open House to showcase a tiny house that was built completely by foster youth and community volunteers on Nov. 18th.
Nov: 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Tiny Open House Fundraiser
Nov. 18: Start the Holidays with Light Up Main Street
Discover holiday magic at Light Up Main Street on Nov. 18, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Nov. 18: Start the Holidays with Light Up Main Street
Weather Service Issues Red Flag Warning, Increasing Wildfire Risk
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Weather Service Issues Red Flag Warning, Increasing Wildfire Risk
Wilk Recognizes Patsy Ayala as SCV Hispanic Community Leader
Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased to recognize Patsy Ayala for her years of outstanding contributions and service to the people of the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wilk Recognizes Patsy Ayala as SCV Hispanic Community Leader
Support for Proposed San Gabriel Mountains National Monument Expansion
At a listening session today hosted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hundreds of attendees called on President Biden to add 109,000 acres of the western Angeles National Forest to the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.
Support for Proposed San Gabriel Mountains National Monument Expansion
Dec. 16: Motorcycle Dealership Hosts Season of Giving Charity Event
Ken & Joe's Motorcycle Dealer is thrilled to announce their upcoming "Season of Giving Winter Charity Event". 
Dec. 16: Motorcycle Dealership Hosts Season of Giving Charity Event
‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers
CSUN’s Department of Kinesiology is hosting its annual “Colaboratoria: Graduate Student, Faculty, and Alumni Dance Concert.” 
‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers
COC Receives $1.4M Grant for Veterans Program
College of the Canyons has received a $1.437 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education in support of a Veterans Upward Bound program designed to help student veterans succeed in pursuing postsecondary education by addressing gaps in support services and infrastructure.
COC Receives $1.4M Grant for Veterans Program
Federal Grant Funds App for EMS Trauma Care in County
The California Office of Traffic Safety has awarded Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services, Harbor-UCLA Department of Emergency Medicine, and the Lundquist Institute a significant $1,015,566 grant to facilitate the development and implementation of an innovative mobile application aimed at enhancing prehospital trauma care.
Federal Grant Funds App for EMS Trauma Care in County
Nov 11: COC Foundation Veteran’s Day Fundraiser
Join the College of the Canyons Foundation for a special Veterans Day Fundraiser before COC Football kicks off against Ventura. 
Nov 11: COC Foundation Veteran’s Day Fundraiser
Today in SCV History (Nov. 8)
1977 - Castaic residents vote 168-54 to withdraw 7th-8th grades from Hart District, making CUSD K-8 [story]
vote tally
Nov. 18: SCV Corvette Club Hosts Annual Food Drive
The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club is hosting a food drive on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sam’s Club, 26468 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. The donations will be used to help the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.
Nov. 18: SCV Corvette Club Hosts Annual Food Drive
Metrolink Suspends Service Dec. 26-29 on All Lines
Metrolink will suspend service on all lines from Dec. 26-29, to complete the final phase of a three-year modernization project. Trains will not run on any part of Metrolink’s six-county system, which includes the Antelope Valley Line that runs through the Santa Clarita Valley, during the service outage.
Metrolink Suspends Service Dec. 26-29 on All Lines
Nov. 10: Santa to Arrive at Valencia Town Center
The merriest arrival of the year in the Santa Clarita Valley is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. when Santa Claus arrives at Valencia Town Center.
Nov. 10: Santa to Arrive at Valencia Town Center
See’s Candy Fundraiser to Benefit Michael Hoefflin Foundation
Now through Dec. 1 the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer will host a See’s Candies Yum-Raiser. Up to 50% of each item ordered is donated back to the MHF to support families struggling with pediatric cancer.
See’s Candy Fundraiser to Benefit Michael Hoefflin Foundation
CalArts Faculty Janie Geiser Recieves Brakhage Vision Award
California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty Janie Geiser received the 2023 Stan Brakhage Vision Award on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Denver Film Festival.
CalArts Faculty Janie Geiser Recieves Brakhage Vision Award
DrinkPAK, Headquartered in SCV, Expands to Texas
DrinkPAK, a leading contract manufacturer of premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, is expanding and investing more than $450 million in the construction of two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas.
DrinkPAK, Headquartered in SCV, Expands to Texas
Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Explore the City this Fall!
From the first time my parents signed me up to play youth soccer at Newhall Park when I was 6 years old, to now participating in Adult Leagues and cheering on my children as they play their favorite sports, staying active has always been an important part of my lifestyle.
Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Explore the City this Fall!
