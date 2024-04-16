April 16: Free Household Hazardous Waste Event At COC

The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Santa Clarita residents.

The collection event will be help Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at College of the Canyons’ South parking lot.

This is a drive-thru event, so just roll up and drop off.

The collection event is an easy way to safely dispose of items that are too toxic to trash.

College of the Canyons is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon road.

For more information, visit the sanitation district’s website.

To see all items clear for drop off check the flyer below.

