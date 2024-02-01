Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program Extended Until March 31st

The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program will now be extended until March 31, 2024.

Originally kicked off in October, the program initially offered utility bill reimbursement to residents of Val Verde and Castaic for expenses incurred between May 1, 2023 through Oct. 31, 2023. The deadline was subsequently extended until Jan 31, 2024 to submit a claim.

Residents impacted by the odors originating from the landfill will have additional time to submit a utility reimbursement claim, now open until Mar. 31, 2024.

“Many households continue to rack up high electricity bills due to the stench coming from the landfill,” stated Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “By keeping their windows shut and constantly running air conditioning systems to keep the smell from penetrating their homes further, community members are having to shoulder additional financial burdens, which just adds insult to injury.”

Residents can go online to complete the application. Grant awards will range between $1,000 to $2,000 per household.

Those who need help completing the online application or who lack internet access can make an appointment to receive in-person support at Val Verde Community Regional Park, located at 30300 Arlington St., Castaic, CA 91384. In-person support will be available until Mar. 31, 2024 every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Appointments can be made by dialing (626) 547-4056. Residents who need help but are not available on those dates or times can book an alternative appointment at a more convenient time – including after traditional business hours – by dialing the same number.

Residents have until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 31 to complete and submit an application. A flier summarizing the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program is available here. Notices will be mailed to households in the eligible areas in the coming week.

