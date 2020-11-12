Nov. 14: Thanksgiving Food Drive Benefiting COC Students

The College of the Canyons Basic Needs Center (BaNC) and the Rotary Club of the Santa Clarita Valley have partnered to host a Thanksgiving holiday food drive benefiting COC students.

The drive-thru collection event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the main entrance to the college’s Valencia campus, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.

Event organizers are asking potential donors to consider the following items:

– instant mashed potatoes

– stuffing

– canned yams

– canned cranberry

– canned peas, green beans, corn (low-salt preferred)

– hearty and regular soups (low-salt preferred)

– apple, cranberry, grape and other 100 percent fruit juices (32 oz.)

– coffee and regular tea bags

– mini-marshmallows and nuts

– salad dressings

– muffin and dinner roll mix

– brownie and cake mix, icing

– canned pumpkin

– pudding and Jell-O

Perishable items and expired food products cannot be accepted.

Masked volunteers will be available to remove donations directly from vehicles in a contactless manner.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to partner with Rotary Club of the SCV and our community members to provide for our students and their families,” said Michel Joslin, associate vice-president student services at the college. “It’s our hope that this food drive will allow our students in need to enjoy the holiday with the fixings for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.”

Founded more than 50 years ago, the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley and its members have continued their work to bridge cultures and continents, to champion peace, cure disease, and fight poverty.

“This partnership and food drive are in keeping with the focused objectives we have for our community, which include peace, tranquility, a brotherhood of man and woman, freedom from hunger, oppression and sickness, and the freedom to choose our own destinies,” said Glenn Terry, President, Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

The College of the Canyons Basic Needs Center (BaNC) was established to better meet the needs of housing and food-insecure students. The BaNC provides currently enrolled students with free food, clothing, personal hygiene items, shower kits, on-site microwave access, and other specialty items. In addition, the BaNC offers students with information about area housing options and social services, such as CalFRESH and MediCal sign-up assistance.

The BaNC also accepts donations of non-perishable, individualized items that are sold in bulk on an ongoing basis, as well as, cash donations through the College of the Canyons Foundation.