Nov. 15: Last SCAA Virtual Oil Painting Workshop of 2020 with Rich Gallego

Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold its last virtual oil workshop of the year on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., with Rich Gallego, entitled, “Using a Modified Zorn Palette to Create Harmonious Landscapes.”

Registration fee is $25 for SCAA members and $30 for non-members.

To register, click [here]. Deadline to register is Saturday, Nov. 7.

All registered participants will receive the zoom link, materials list, and other pertinent information after Saturday, Nov. 7.

Gallego will show the participants how to use a palette ‘so limited that it will almost take color out of the equation until the very end’.

“Right now you’re probably thinking that would make for dull, colorless paintings,” Gallego said. “Well, think again! Because this approach actually makes it easy to identify accurate value relationships, creating paintings that are harmonious, believable, and beautiful.”

Though the focus will be on using the modified Zorn palette, Gallego will also expose ideas you won’t find in many other places, ideas that WILL improve your paintings. He will show you how to simplify your approach to give you the best chance at creating a successful painting.

Gallego is a much sought after instructor and highly respected artist. Twice named to the faculty of Plein Air Magazine’s annual Plein Air Convention and Expo, he was invited to serve as a Mentor at next year’s convention in Colorado, as well.

He and his work have appeared in numerous online and print publications such as Southwest Art, Plein Air, OutdoorPainter.com, and American Art Collector. He has also been featured on the Artists Helping Artists podcast, Plein Air Magazine Publisher, Eric Rhoads’ Streamline Art Video Artist of The Day Interview. Here is the link to his website: https://www.richgallego.com/.

His work is collected nationally and internationally and he has participated in numerous gallery and museum shows throughout the West. Additionally, Gallego has taught workshops for the past 15 years in California, New Mexico, Hawaii, Wyoming, and Arizona. He teaches weekly plein air classes locally and online. And most importantly, because he loves to teach, he won’t just tell you how to do it, he’ll tell you why it works. Because, as he likes to say, “I don’t teach to fill buckets, I teach to light fires!”

For inquiries, please contact SCAA Workshop Chair Zony Gordon at (661) 312-3422 or zonygordon@att.net.

You may also contact SCAA Treasurer Sandy Fisher at (661) 618-0939 or sandyfisherfineart@yahoo.com.