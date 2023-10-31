Nov. 17: Festival of Trees Magic of the Lights Gala

The Festival of Trees Magic of the Lights Gala to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will be held Friday, Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Tickets are $150 per individual ticket, tables available with sponsorships.
Join the SCV Boys & Girls Club for the premier Festival of Trees event the Magic of the Lights Gala.
Enjoy a cocktail reception amongst live auction large trees, silent auction gingerbread houses and tabletop trees, followed by live entertainment, a live auction of the large trees, drinks and gourmet dinner.
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced several recent achievements of Zonta members including Dr. Cherise Moore named Zontain of the Year 2022-23. In addtion, Nicole Miller was elected to serve as Lieutenant Governor of Zonta International District 9 and Darlene Lyons is serving as District 9 Parliamentariann.
GO! KINGS! GO! The city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite residents to this year’s Santa Clarita Kings Day! Come cheer on the Los Angeles Kings with your family, friends and neighbors as they face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.
The city of Santa Clarita and the Valencia Auto Center are pleased to announce that car sales and leases from Santa Clarita auto dealers have resulted in nearly $110-million in sales tax revenue since 2007. These funds are reinvested in the city, in the form of parks, road maintenance, new amenities, programs, events and more.
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that Northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes after 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 until about 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 for pavement construction in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, is proud to announce the honorees for the 13th Annual Salute to Patriots, an event honoring local veterans for their service to the nation and leadership in the Santa Clarita Valley business community.
Upper Castaic Lake reopened today to boating with a caution algal bloom advisory. The California Department of Water Resources urges people to avoid physical contact with water at Castaic Lake in Los Angeles County until further notice due to the presence of toxic blue-green algae.
Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell voiced their utter dissatisfaction Monday with Los Angeles County’s delayed roll-out of a small property owner rent relief program approved by the Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24, 2023, and have called for an audit to both examine the process and identify the reasons for those delays.
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the California Department of Transportation will fully close both northbound and southbound directions of Interstate 5 Golden State Freeway from the State Route 14 Antelope Valley Freeway to Calgrove Boulevard 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 to 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 5, to demolish the Weldon Canyon Road bridge.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Nov. 1, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
