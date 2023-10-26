Nov. 17: SCAA Plein Air Painting in Fillmore

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is hosting Plein Air Painting at Otto & Sons Nursery in Fillmore, Friday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event is open to all. If you would like to be on the Plein Air email list, sign up through the website and join the meet-up group.

The event will be cancelled in the event of rain or extreme wind. However, a representative from SCAA will be there.

Otto & Sons Nursery is a new location suggested by an SCAA member. Besides the building, the grounds of the nursery hold some tucked away treasures.

For more information, call Meressa at (661) 993-6251 or email Meressa922@gmail.com.

Otto & Sons Nursery is located at 1835 East Guiberson Road in Fillmore.

Directions are on Google Maps and are as follows:

126 West to

Left on Torrey Road (by Moonwalk Nursery)

Right on Howe Road

Left on Torrey Road

Right on E. Guiberson Road

Destination is on the right

