Nov. 18: Start the Holidays with Light Up Main Street

Discover holiday magic at Light Up Main Street on Nov. 18, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Immerse yourself in festive fun across all five blocks on Main Street, featuring food trucks, live entertainment, photo opportunities, kids activities, and holiday shopping.

As the sun sets, be among the first to witness Old Town Newhall aglow with thousands of dazzling holiday lights. Bring your friends and family for an unforgettable holiday experience.

Main Stage

Located on the intersection of Main Street and Lyons Avenue at the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch (24500 Main Street), enjoy live music throughout the night and watch the tree lighting at approximately 6 p.m.

Community Stage

Located under the marquee at The MAIN (24266 Main Street) watch musical performances from local performing arts groups that will have you feeling merry and bright.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

The tree lighting ceremony is the Light Up Main Street’s captivating centerpiece. As dusk falls, all the lights on Main Street are turned on at once in a breathtaking moment.

Snow Zone

Presented by Snow Orthodontics

We are bringing 30 tons of snow to Main Street! Make a snow angel and play in our on-street snow zone, presented by Snow Orthodontics.

Letters to Santa

Presented by Henry Rodriguez State Farm

Share your holiday wishes in a heartfelt letter to the North Pole.

Grinch-tacular Whoville Celebration

Presented by Elevate Church

Elevate Church is ready to spread holiday cheer with a fun and whimsical Grinch-tacular Whoville Celebration!

Maker’s Marketplace

Maker’s Marketplace at Light Up Main Street is a curated shopping experience at the City of Santa Clarita’s largest holiday event, featuring twenty artisans who specialize in making one-of-a-kind, handmade items.

Apply Here

Food & Drink

Sip a hot drink and try food from some of our many on-site food trucks and local restaurants on Main Street.3

DrinkPAK Lounge

Sip and relax at the DrinkPAK Lounge beneath the enchanting holiday lights. Settle into a cozy seat, enjoy a refreshing drink, and delight in the festive ambiance.

Photo Opportunities

Capture holiday memories at numerous Instagrammable spots throughout the event. Don’t miss the opportunity to snap a photo with Santa, create memories at the Logix Federal Credit Union photo booth, and pose with various light displays on Main Street.

Candy Cane Carnival

Presented By Tristar Home Loans & SCVMVP

A whirlwind of fun with classic games like ring toss, bottle knockdown, and balloon darts. Test your skills and win fantastic prizes at the Candy Cane Carnival prize booth presented by TriStar Home Loans & SCVMVP.

Ice Sculptures

Watch an ice sculptor craft stunning frozen masterpieces from blocks of ice.

Elves’ Arts & Crafts Workshop

Unleash your creativity with a visit to multiple craft stations at the elves’ workshop!

Polar Playground

Step into the Polar Playground, where kids can enjoy the excitement of inflatable slides, bounce houses and obstacle courses.

Chill Zone

In partnership with Include Everyone Project

If you need a break from the many activities at this event, stop by our chill zone. The chill zone is a space to relax with sensory-friendly activities.

