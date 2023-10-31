Nov. 8: 13th Annual Salute to Patriots

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, is proud to announce the honorees for the 13th Annual Salute to Patriots, an event honoring local veterans for their service to the nation and leadership in the Santa Clarita Valley business community. The event will be held Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Tickets are $60 per person. Sponsorships are still available.

The 2023 honorees (listed alphabetically) are:

Christina Casas

Dwayne Cooper

Samuel Curameng

Jack Elliot

Cecil Hammock

Erik Klem

Hal Listing

Dale McLean

“Being able to honor our veterans at this celebration is one of the highlights of our event calendar,” said Becki Robb, 2023 Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “This year’s honorees were selected from a large pool of very worthy nominees. Our Salute to Patriots recognizes veterans who have not only sacrificed for our country, but also serve the Santa Clarita Valley business community.”

Veterans were nominated by both chamber members and local residents. Nominations were accepted throughout the month of October and were open to all who have served this country and made an impact in the Santa Clarita Valley business community. Due to the overwhelming number of nominations the selection committee chose eight veterans to be honored this year. The other nominations will automatically be included in next year’s nominations for selection.

“It is appropriate that our last special event of the SCV Chamber’s Centennial is our Salute to Patriots. We are excited to celebrate our veterans and to show our appreciation and respect for those who have served our country and continue to be impactful members of our community,” said Ivan Volschenk, President and CEO of the SCV Chamber. “We thank the community for nominating so many worthy veterans and hope everyone will join us as we honor the impact of these extraordinary individuals.”

The SCV Chamber welcomes the return of Andy Gump as the title sponsor for the event. Other sponsors include the city of Santa Clarita, Chiquita Canyon, New Urban West, Burrtec Waste Industries, SCV Water Agency, SchlickArt Photography & Video and the SCV Senior Center. Sponsorships are currently available and can be requested by emailing hello@scvchamber.com.

To purchase tickets to the event, please visit www.scvchamber.com under the Events tab.

