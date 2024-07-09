Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

BEACH AREA WARNINGS:

– Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.

– Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

The entire swim area.

– Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.

– Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

– Trancas Creek at Zuma Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.

– Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

The entire swim area.

– Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

The entire swim area.

– Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove

The entire swim area.

– Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach

The entire swim area.

– Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps.

– Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach

The entire swim area.

– Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach

The entire swim area.

– Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

100 yards up and down the coast from the Paradise Cove Pier.

– Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach

The entire swim area.

BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

– Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State beach. Near Will Rogers Tower 18

– Malibu Pier in Malibu

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662.To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...