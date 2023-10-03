Oct. 17: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Central Park Buildout Project

The wait is almost over! The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Central Park Buildout Project. The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Originally identified as a project in the city’s Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, the Central Park Buildout involves a variety of new amenities and enhanced areas for the community to enjoy.

Spanning over 15 acres, the new buildout area includes four new multipurpose fields, perfect for local athletes, families and teams to play on. There is also an additional basketball court located on the existing site, a restroom building and the already popular 172-step exercise staircase, which provides a beautiful 180-degree view of the park and surrounding hills.

There were also enhancements made at Central Bark including new shade structures, picnic tables and sidewalks leading into and out of the enclosed area. For ease of access, the project area was designed with residents in mind with an additional 268 parking stalls available, which include accessible and EV charging spaces.

The community is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony and enjoy all of the new amenities available at Central Park. For more information about the Central Park Buildout Project, please contact Terry Brice at (661) 286-4137.

