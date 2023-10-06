Oct. 19: Monster Mash SENSES Block Party

Capture chills and thrills one scream at a time at the Monster Mash SENSES Block Party on Thursday, Oct. 19. The last SENSES Block Party of the year will feature a spooky Halloween theme.

The SENSES Block Party will be held on Main Street in Old Town Newhall from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wear your costume and enjoy live music, food trucks, themed activities, dancing and adult beverages.

SENSES Block Parties are held the third Thursday of the month in Old Town Newhall from March to October.

For more informatin visit https://oldtownnewhall.com/senses-block-party.

