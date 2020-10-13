Spooky History

Oct. 19: Santa Clarita Public Library’s Spooky History Virtual Panel Discussion

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020

By City of Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita Public Library and the Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society are thrilled to present the virtual panel discussion, History Talks! Spooky History, on Monday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. Individuals may register in advance for the Zoom at bit.ly/HTSpookyHistory.

Attendees of this History Talks! session are in for an evening of strange, supernatural and possibly unnerving tales of ghosts, skinwalkers, witches, werewolves and more from the panelists of authors. Accomplished novelist, Linda McLaughlin, will moderate the event and share stories from her own background in writing historical and paranormal romance novels.

Panelists will include Colleen Adair Fliedner, Xina Marie Uhl and Jeri Westerson. Panelist Colleen Adair Fliedner has authored countless magazine and newspaper articles, along with the award-winning historical novel, In the Shadow of War: Spies, Love & the Lusitania, and the nonfiction novel, Stories in Stone.

Panelist Xina Marie Uhl is the author of the fantasy novel, City of the Dead, and is currently working on a new book titled Blue Moon Rising. The third and final panelist, Jeri Westerson, is the prolific author of 14 Crispin Guest Medieval Noir Mystery novels, three paranormal book series, and countless other mystery and fantasy-themed works.

For more information about the upcoming History Talks! Spooky History event, please contact the Santa Clarita Public Library at libraryinfo@santa-clarita.com. The Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society can also be reached at HistoricalSpeakers.wordpress.com with any questions.

