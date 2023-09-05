header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
69°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 5
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Oct. 20: Become a SCV School ‘Principal for a Day’
| Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is offering business owners, community members and parents an opportunity to participate as “Principal for a Day” on Friday, Oct. 20.

Learn first-hand the multiple roles administrators play and how to support teachers, administrators and students in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Schedule of “Principal for a Day” on Friday, Oct. 20:

7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Breakfast at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. school site.

Participant donation:

Elementary and Junior High School Principal – $150.

High School Assistant Principal and Principal – $300.

District Assistant Superintendent and Superintendent – $450.

Sponsorship packages:

FRESHMAN – $500: Placement with Elementary or Junior High school Principal; Two admissions to the breakfast; One-third page ad in event program; Company logo on SCVEF website.

JUNIOR – $1,000: High School Principal or Asst. Principal placement; Four admissions to the breakfast; Half-page ad in event program; Company logo on SCVEF website.

SENIOR- $1,500: District Administration placement; Six admissions to the breakfast; Full-page ad in event program; Company logo on SCVEF website.

GRADUATE – $2,000: Three placements (one placement at each level); Six admissions to the breakfast; Full-page ad in event program; Company logo on the SCVEF website.

For more information visit Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation.

Email: joe@scveducationfoundation.org

principal for a day
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Oct. 20: Become a SCV School ‘Principal for a Day’

Oct. 20: Become a SCV School ‘Principal for a Day’
Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is offering business owners, community members and parents an opportunity to participate as "Principal for a Day" on Friday, Oct. 20.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 30: SCAA Annual Art Classic Gala

Sept. 30: SCAA Annual Art Classic Gala
Monday, Sep 4, 2023
This year, Santa Clarita Artists Association's annual Art Classic Gala will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 30, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., in the Cedar Hall Ballroom at The Centre. 
FULL STORY...

Sept. 24: An Evening with CHLA Therapy Dogs

Sept. 24: An Evening with CHLA Therapy Dogs
Monday, Sep 4, 2023
Titania K9 Fund is holding its annual "An Evening with Therapy Dogs from Children's Hospital Los Angeles" Sunday, Sept. 24, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Hart and Main in Downtown Newhall. 
FULL STORY...

Oct. 28-29: Mission Opera Presents West Coast Premiere of ‘Girondines’

Oct. 28-29: Mission Opera Presents West Coast Premiere of ‘Girondines’
Friday, Sep 1, 2023
Mission Opera will present the West Coast premiere of "Girondines" by Kirsten C. Kunkle and Sarah Van Sciver at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 18: SCAA Reschedules Appearance by Artist Mike Hernandez

Sept. 18: SCAA Reschedules Appearance by Artist Mike Hernandez
Friday, Sep 1, 2023
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has rescheduled an appearance by artist Mike Hernandez. Hernandez had canceled his Aug. 21 appearance and will now appear on Monday, Sept. 18 at the SCAA's new monthly meeting location, Barnes and Noble Booksellers.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 23: SCV Chamber 39th Annual Oak Tree Classic Golf Tourney
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Oct. 23 for the 39th Annual Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament, hosted at Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Oct. 23: SCV Chamber 39th Annual Oak Tree Classic Golf Tourney
Oct. 20: Become a SCV School ‘Principal for a Day’
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is offering business owners, community members and parents an opportunity to participate as "Principal for a Day" on Friday, Oct. 20.
Oct. 20: Become a SCV School ‘Principal for a Day’
Natural Areas Nature Center Discovery at Placerita, Vasquez Rocks
Each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and noon the Los angeles Departmet of Parks & Recreation invites Santa Clarita Valley residents to attend a meet and greet with Natural Area Superintendents at the Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.
Natural Areas Nature Center Discovery at Placerita, Vasquez Rocks
Schiavo Advances Five New Bills to Senate Floor
The Senate Appropriations Committee voted on Friday, Sept. 1 on more than 480 Assembly bills that require state funding. Given that state revenue has declined this year, several bills did not advance out of committee. California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) advanced five new bills to the floor of the California State Senate.
Schiavo Advances Five New Bills to Senate Floor
Today in SCV History (Sept. 5)
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Cougars Finish Runner-Up at Moorpark Cross Country Invitational
MOORPARK — College of the Canyons started its 2023 season on a high note as the men's and women's teams each finished runner-up in the team standings at the Moorpark College Invitational on Friday.
Cougars Finish Runner-Up at Moorpark Cross Country Invitational
Cougars Football Announces 2023 Community Invites Series
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2023 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9, free of charge.
Cougars Football Announces 2023 Community Invites Series
Lady Mustangs Trounce Antelope Valley 9-0
It was an offensively display that hasn't been seen in over a decade.
Lady Mustangs Trounce Antelope Valley 9-0
CSUN Plays Man Down, Defeats No. 12 USD 3-1
SAN DIEGO—Despite playing a man down for just over the final 26 minutes in the second half, California State University, Northridge defeated No. 12 San Diego 3-1 in men's soccer action Friday night at Torero Stadium.
CSUN Plays Man Down, Defeats No. 12 USD 3-1
Sept. 30: SCAA Annual Art Classic Gala
This year, Santa Clarita Artists Association's annual Art Classic Gala will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 30, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., in the Cedar Hall Ballroom at The Centre. 
Sept. 30: SCAA Annual Art Classic Gala
Mustangs Open 2023 XC Season with Strong Start
The Master's University cross country teams began their season Saturday morning with a record-breaking performance at the Mark Covert Invitational hosted by Cal State-Fullerton at Carbon Canyon Park in Brea, Calif.
Mustangs Open 2023 XC Season with Strong Start
Oct. 27-29: Castaic Lake Haunted Hike
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a "Let's Go To The Circus" Castaic Lake Haunted Hike, Oct. 27 - 29.
Oct. 27-29: Castaic Lake Haunted Hike
Sept. 24: An Evening with CHLA Therapy Dogs
Titania K9 Fund is holding its annual "An Evening with Therapy Dogs from Children's Hospital Los Angeles" Sunday, Sept. 24, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Hart and Main in Downtown Newhall. 
Sept. 24: An Evening with CHLA Therapy Dogs
Cougars Comeback Bid Halted, Falls to Citrus 34-28
It was a tale of two halves for College of the Canyons in its 2023 season opener vs. Citrus College on Saturday night.
Cougars Comeback Bid Halted, Falls to Citrus 34-28
SCV-Based Aethia Outdoors Unveils First Folding Foam Surfboard
Santa Clarita-based Aethia Outdoors, an innovative outdoor sports company that tackles the hurdles commonly plaguing the world of adventure sports, introduces NIMBL, the world’s first folding foam surfboard.
SCV-Based Aethia Outdoors Unveils First Folding Foam Surfboard
TMU 2024 Fall Applications Now Open
Applications are now open at The Master’s University for the fall 2024 semester.
TMU 2024 Fall Applications Now Open
Ken Striplin | Volunteer for Annual River Rally
We welcome in the cooler weather of the fall season and the opportunity for our community to volunteer for the popular Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo.
Ken Striplin | Volunteer for Annual River Rally
Today in SCV History (Sept. 4)
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Today in SCV History (Sept. 3)
1968 - Opening of SCV's second high school, Canyon High [link]
Canyon High
Today in SCV History (Sept. 2)
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Sept. 5: COC Board Joint Study Session with COC Foundation Executive Committee
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will host a joint study session with the College of the Canyons Foundation Exeuctive Committee on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 4 p.m.
Sept. 5: COC Board Joint Study Session with COC Foundation Executive Committee
Oct. 28-29: Mission Opera Presents West Coast Premiere of ‘Girondines’
Mission Opera will present the West Coast premiere of "Girondines" by Kirsten C. Kunkle and Sarah Van Sciver at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29.
Oct. 28-29: Mission Opera Presents West Coast Premiere of ‘Girondines’
Sept. 18: SCAA Reschedules Appearance by Artist Mike Hernandez
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has rescheduled an appearance by artist Mike Hernandez. Hernandez had canceled his Aug. 21 appearance and will now appear on Monday, Sept. 18 at the SCAA's new monthly meeting location, Barnes and Noble Booksellers.
Sept. 18: SCAA Reschedules Appearance by Artist Mike Hernandez
Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
I hope this message finds you all in high spirits and great health. As your current president, it gives me immense pleasure to bring you the latest happenings and exciting updates from our vibrant JCI Santa Clarita community.
Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: