Oct. 20: Become a SCV School ‘Principal for a Day’

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is offering business owners, community members and parents an opportunity to participate as “Principal for a Day” on Friday, Oct. 20.

Learn first-hand the multiple roles administrators play and how to support teachers, administrators and students in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Schedule of “Principal for a Day” on Friday, Oct. 20:

7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Breakfast at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. school site.

Participant donation:

Elementary and Junior High School Principal – $150.

High School Assistant Principal and Principal – $300.

District Assistant Superintendent and Superintendent – $450.

Sponsorship packages:

FRESHMAN – $500: Placement with Elementary or Junior High school Principal; Two admissions to the breakfast; One-third page ad in event program; Company logo on SCVEF website.

JUNIOR – $1,000: High School Principal or Asst. Principal placement; Four admissions to the breakfast; Half-page ad in event program; Company logo on SCVEF website.

SENIOR- $1,500: District Administration placement; Six admissions to the breakfast; Full-page ad in event program; Company logo on SCVEF website.

GRADUATE – $2,000: Three placements (one placement at each level); Six admissions to the breakfast; Full-page ad in event program; Company logo on the SCVEF website.

For more information visit Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation.

Email: joe@scveducationfoundation.org

