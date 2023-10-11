Oct. 20: Deadline to Enroll in SCV Water Academy

|
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 10
2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
