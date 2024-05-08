Oct. 18: Via Bash Returns with ‘Color My World’

The Valley Industry Association will host the annual VIA BASH with this year’s theme of Color My World on Oct. 18.

This years event will once again be at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

The black tie optional event will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and program at 7 p.m.

Get your dancing shoes on and prepare for an unforgettable evening as the VIA BASH gathers industry professionals, business leaders and community influencers under one roof.

Back by popular demand will be the amazing voice of Terrell Edwards that will get you on the dance floor. D’Wilfri DanceArt and Entertainment will also be back bringing their passion for dance.

Individual tickets are $150 each.

Sponsorship packages range in price from $1,700 to $5,000.

For tickets, sponsorships and more information visit the event website.

