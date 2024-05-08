June 8: Bark in the Park at Castaic Lake

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation in cooperation with Friends of Castaic Lake will host Bark in the Park on Saturday, June 8 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event is free but parking will cost $12.

Come out to Castaic Lake for a day of enjoyment with your dogs, family and friends. Experience a 5K race, a dog talent show featuring tricks and fashion and participate in a dog and human look-alike contest.

Dogs can enjoy a swim in the lake, try agility activities and more.

Local rescues will also have dogs available for adoption. For kids, there will be a bounce house, face painting, crafts and more. Enjoy free giveaways, food trucks, demos and much more.

While supplies last there will be free leashes, dog bowls, poop bags, dog bandanas and tote bags.

Sponsors sought at a variety of levels. Set up a booth for $50, donate prizes, sponsor a dog contest. To become a sponsor visit https://form.jotform.com/friendsofcastaiclake/BARKINTHEPARK_SPONSORS.

You must register to attend this event. Register here: https://form.jotform.com/friendsofcastaiclake/bark-in-the-park-registration.

Like this: Like Loading...