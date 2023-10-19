Oct. 22: BikeFest Returns to CSUN

California State University, Northridge’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences is hosting the second annual CSUN BikeFest on Sunday, Oct. 22.

The event starts with a campus meet up at 8:30 a.m. for road rides that depart campus at 9 a.m. (one ride is 20 miles for novices and the other is 35 miles for more experienced riders). The full campus event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m., with no cost to enter. BikeFest activities will take place in the University Student Union (USU) on the east side of the campus off Lindley Avenue and Matador Walk.

“The reception to last year’s event was unanimously positive,” said Yan Searcy, dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, home of CSUN’s Institute for Sustainability, which is helping to organize the event. “I am looking forward to an even larger turnout as we have something for everyone.”

Searcy said that BikeFest is a community event and all are welcome, adding that having a bike is not necessary to participate. Some vendors will have bikes for test rides and all mobility devices from scooters to skateboards are welcome. Internal campus streets will be closed to vehicular traffic during the event to provide a safe experience, while a bike valet will be available to secure bikes when not riding.

“The goal is for CSUN to be a destination for education of both mind and body,” Searcy said. “It is important to prioritize health at any stage in life as well as overall recreation and transportation benefits.”

BikeFest will feature free limited bike repairs, giveaways, vendors, music, food and outdoor spin classes sponsored by Voltage Cycling. A professional cyclist discussion will take place at 12 p.m., as well as a costume family fun ride at 2 p.m. that routes on campus walkways and streets.

Parking accommodations can easily be made at the F5, G4, G3 surface lots with a visible parking pass.

More information can be found on the CSUN website at csun.edu/social-behavioral-sciences/events/2nd-annual-csun-bikefest-sunday.

