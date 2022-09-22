Oct. 23: Newhall Community Center Hosting Marketplace

Designed to provide attendees with an economic analysis and outlook for the coming year, the 2022 Economic Outlook Conference included global, national, and state perspectives, while focusing primarily on the trends and issues associated with the Santa Clarita Valley and the surrounding business community.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 12 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,451 new cases countywide and 33 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The family comedy "Southern Fried Funeral" is opening this weekend at Canyon Theatre Guild.

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the community to attend the Sidewalk Poetry Reading Dedication at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall, on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m.

The Newhall Community Center will host a Marketplace Sunday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., at 22421 Market Street in Newhall.

The Santa Clarita Public Library has been awarded $5,000 by California Humanities for the upcoming project titled, “Connections – Connecting Through Art, Nature, Healing and Story.”

The Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs in the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs welcomes the new “public charge” regulation and continues its public campaign to inform immigrant households about this positive and important development.

Enjoy an intimate evening of live music with one of the nation’s brightest up-and-comers at the next “LOCALS ONLY!” show.

With 87% of Americans feeling “anxious” or “very anxious” about inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Happiest States in America, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.

The California Department of Public Health provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response.

JCI Santa Clarita will host a "Meet the Candidates" forum featuring candidates running for trustee positions on the William S. Hart Union School District Board.

The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2023 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the inaugural meeting of the Black Business Council on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,520 new cases countywide and 32 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The California Department of Public Health today released updated guidance for the use of face masks, using the federal community COVID-19 levels to inform statewide masking recommendations.

Sept. 22: Guided Hike to Watch the Sunset Over the SCV Join the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Sept. 22 for a guided hike to watch the sunset over the Santa Clarita Valley.

COC Women’s Soccer Score Road Win, 2-0 Over San Bernardino Valley College of the Canyons remained unbeaten with a 2-0 road victory at San Bernardino Valley College on Sept. 13, with a pair of second half scores from the Cougars proving to be the difference maker.

Oct. 1: Deadline to Enter Impulse Music Inaugural Battle of the Bands Sign ups are now open for the inaugural Battle of the Bands event at Impulse Music Co. in Santa Clarita.

Oct. 8: Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, is hosting the ninth annual Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament at the Barry A. Sanders Sports Field on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.