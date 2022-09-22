header image

1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
cleanup day
Oct. 23: Newhall Community Center Hosting Marketplace
| Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Newhall marketplace banner

The Newhall Community Center will host a Marketplace Sunday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., at 22421 Market Street in Newhall.

The event will feature more than 80 Artisans and crafters, food trucks, a kids zone, face painting, henna artist and other small businesses.

This event is free.

Newhall marketplace
