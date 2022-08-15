Oct. 24: Family Promise SCV Annual Golf Tournament

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley will hold their third annual golf tournament beginning noon on Monday, Oct. 24.

Andy Gump is once again the Title Sponsor.

“Andy Gump is honored and proud to support Family Promise again as Title Sponsor for their 2022 Golf Tournament to raise funds to support families experiencing homelessness,” said Nancy Gump, vice-president and CEO of Andy Gump. “We are thankful for what they do to help families in need.”

It’s going to be a fantastic day at Sand Canyon Country Club! The event is open to the public and all proceeds will go directly to support the Family Promise’s programs to assist families that are homeless and at-risk of becoming homeless. Family Promise has been in operation in the Santa Clarita Valley since 2011 and provides local children and their parents experiencing homeless with shelter in motels and their transitional house, supplies, support and case management to find employment, housing and social services. They partner with local businesses, faith communities, nonprofits, and schools to assist these families 365-days-a-year.

Sponsorship opportunities range from $250 to $8,000. Every $1,000 sponsorship includes one golfer. Foursomes are $700, singles are $200. Community support is vital to Family Promise and this event provides many ways for local businesses and golfers to get involved. Win a new car on the hole-in-one hole or hole out on the final hole to win $1 million in cash.

For more information about sponsorships or to golf, please visit https://familypromisescv.redpodium.com/golf-tournament-october-24-2022 or email Dr. Roché Vermaak at rvermaak@familypromisescv.org.

Golf includes all food, drinks, cigars, and dinner.

Current sponsors: $10,000 Andy Gump; $8,000 Pico Canyon ARCO ampm; $6,000 Oxford Properties & Supervisor Kathryn Barger; $4,000 Steffanie Stelnick Law; $2,500 from the city of Santa Clarita; $1,500 LTC Performance Strategies & Sheldon Mechanical.

For more information about Family Promise of the Santa Clarita Valley, click [here].

