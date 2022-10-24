Oct. 26: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Associated Student Government followed by a regular business meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus Takeda Science Center, room CCLB 308, 17200 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. After the joint meeting with the ASG adjourns the business meeting will be reconvened.
This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.
Filmmaker Magazine’s annual spotlight on the 25 New Faces of Independent Film was recently released, with a California Institute of the Arts alum Lucy Kerr (Film/Video-Art MFA 2020) and student Chenliang Zhu (Film/Video MFA 2023) among the 2022 list.
The College of the Canyons School of Visual & Performing Arts will host the Jack Oakie & Victoria Horne Oakie Scholarship Event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
Albion H. Bowers, retired chief scientist at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center, will discuss how fast interplanetary flight is within the realm of possibility at the College of the Canyons Fall 2022 Star Party, on Oct 28.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 92 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 28 deaths and 2,598 new cases countywide.
The California Department of Education released assessment data today that provide further evidence of the impact of COVID-19 on student academic achievement and underscore the urgency of continuing to address student needs through focused efforts such as expanded learning time and learning acceleration strategies.
The William S. Hart Union School District has released the California Department of Education preliminary results of district performance in the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math.
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
"The Love Boat….promises something for everyone…" proved true as the cast members from the original scripted TV show “The Love Boat” met with the hosts of CBS’s romantic adventure dating show “The Real Love Boat,” Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell and "The Real Love Boat" crew.
The Combat Radio Christmas Carol Event at The Canyon Santa Clarita is a 1940’s style audience-interactive, radio, comedy broadcast/reading of “A Christmas Carol” in the spirit of “Prairie Home Companion.”
There is nothing quite like seeing the pure joy on hundreds of children’s faces when they get to spend a whole afternoon playing and exploring! On Thursday, Oct. 20 I was excited to host a special day for foster youth and local families at Kidspace Children's Museum.
The William S. Hart High School Regiment is once again hosting “Rampage,” one of the largest events of its kind in Southern California. Hart High is celebrating 38 years of the annual Hart Rampage Marching Band and field show tournament taking place at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5 beginning at 10:45 a.m.
