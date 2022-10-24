Oct. 26: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Associated Student Government followed by a regular business meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus Takeda Science Center, room CCLB 308, 17200 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

The William S. Hart Union School District has released the California Department of Education preliminary results of district performance in the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math.

The California Department of Education released assessment data today that provide further evidence of the impact of COVID-19 on student academic achievement and underscore the urgency of continuing to address student needs through focused efforts such as expanded learning time and learning acceleration strategies.

The worn, peeling paint on a domestic violence safe house in the Santa Clarita Valley was completely replaced in only six hours by a team of volunteers from ALLBRiGHT Painting on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 92 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 28 deaths and 2,598 new cases countywide.

The Combat Radio Christmas Carol Event at The Canyon Santa Clarita is a 1940’s style audience-interactive, radio, comedy broadcast/reading of “A Christmas Carol” in the spirit of “Prairie Home Companion.”

Max Huntsman, Los Angeles County Inspector General, has issued a report from the Office of Inspector General entitled "Report Card On Sheriff's Department's Reforms 2019 to 2022."

"The Love Boat….promises something for everyone…" proved true as the cast members from the original scripted TV show “The Love Boat” met with the hosts of CBS’s romantic adventure dating show “The Real Love Boat,” Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell and "The Real Love Boat" crew.

Join Los Angeles County Parks this Halloween season as they transform the parks into haunted houses of horror!

The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.

Residents and visitors traveling throughout the City of Santa Clarita will now enjoy new amenities at nearly five dozen Santa Clarita Transit bus stops.

Child & Family Center announced Friday, Oct. 21 that the Board of Directors has selected Nikki Buckstead as their new CEO, replacing Dr. Joan Aschoff, who has held the position since 2014.

Honor all who have served this Veteran’s Day. Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor veterans and active military during Veteran's Weekend Nov. 11-13.

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn There is nothing quite like seeing the pure joy on hundreds of children’s faces when they get to spend a whole afternoon playing and exploring! On Thursday, Oct. 20 I was excited to host a special day for foster youth and local families at Kidspace Children's Museum.

Friday COVID Roundup: County Reports 1,017 New Cases, 14 New Deaths The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,017 new cases countywide and 30 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

City Ranked in Top Five Percent by State Auditor, Retains ‘AAA’ Rating The city of Santa Clarita was recently ranked in the top five percent of fiscally healthy cities by the California State Auditor.

Oct. 30: Finish The Ride, Finish The Run – Halloween Finish The Ride and Finish The Run -- Halloween will be held Sunday, Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valencia Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.

Oct. 21-23: Castaic Lake Haunted Hike Friends of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation presents "The Haunted Hike, Don't Fear the Dark, Fear What Lies Within!" Oct. 21-23 at Castaic Lake Lagoon.