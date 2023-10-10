Oct. 27-29: HorrorHaus Film Festival in Old Town Newhall

HorrorHaus is a three-day film festival dedicated to the creative works of independent filmmakers with a penchant for horror. The festival will run Friday, Oct. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 29 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.

HorrorHaus recognizes talented artists who bring their visual storytelling gifts to the screen, curating a unique and spine-tingling Halloween weekend full of horror trailers, shorts, features, web series and music videos from around the world.

HorrorHaus runs Friday, Oct. 27, two blocks, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 28, four blocks, 11 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 29 three blocks, 12:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

This event is recommended for mature audiences 17 and over.

VIP all weekend pass $50. Daily block tickets $12 each.

For tickets https://filmfreeway.com/HorrorHausFilmFestival/tickets.

The MAIN Theater

24266 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...