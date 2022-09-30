Oct. 5: SBDC Free Webinar Helps Business Mange Social Media Platforms

Do you want to create a post on Facebook and Instagram at the same time? Learn to schedule posts, respond to comments and inbox messages from one place by attending this free Small Business Development Center webinar, “Manage Your Social Media Platform, Meta Business Suite.”

The webinar offered by the Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5 from noon to 1 p.m.

Learn the basics of social media management including:

— What information should be included.

— How to manage your settings.

— Who should you give authorization to admin your page.

— How to upload pictures and videos, among many other tips.

— Learn using the Business Suite in general.

If you can connect via a laptop that would be preferred, just come prepared to learn and take notes.

Dial-In Information Link will be provided upon registration.

To register visit SBDC Webinars.

