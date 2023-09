SCV Rotary Club Charity Chili Cook-off Benefits SCV Senior Center

The Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club has rescheduled its charity chili cook-off to early next year. The new date of the event is Friday, Jan. 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be held at Bella Vida Senior Center, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita CA 91350.

The 11th annual event will feature live music, VIP lounge and silent auction items.

Proceeds will help support the senior center and Rotary’s humanitarian projects.

To learn more about the event, purchase tickets and sponsorships email chili@scvrotary.com or visit the website: SCVCharityChiliCookOff.com.

