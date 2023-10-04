Oct. 7: 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Bridgeport Park

The 2023 Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Oct. 7th at Bridgeport Park in Valencia.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to fight Alzheimer’s disease which affects more than six million Americans. In California alone, there are more than 690,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and 1.12 million family caregivers.

Everyone is invited to attend, and this year will feature a Family Fun Zone, live music, free Starbucks coffee, ice cream, snacks, therapy dogs, and more.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will open with an expo at 8 a.m., where event sponsors and vendors will interact with Walk participants and provide information. The opening ceremony starts at 9:15 a.m. followed by the Walk, a two-mile flat loop around Bridgeport Park.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

Money raised at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will help the Alzheimer’s Association serve more people with dementia, their caregivers, and others in the community by providing outreach, education, advocacy, and research.

There is no registration fee to attend the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. However, raising $100, will reward a walk T-shirt. To start or join a team visit the website.

To register or donate, visit the website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...