Oct. 8: Register Now for 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Santa Clarita

The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Santa Clarita will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at Bridgeport Park, 23670 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to fight Alzheimer’s disease that affects more than six million Americans.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will feature an expo where event sponsors and vendors will interact with Walk participants and provide information.

In addition, the event is expected to have live music, face painting, therapy dogs and more.

The Expo will open at 8 a.m. followed by the opening ceremony at 9:15 a.m. and the Walk will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The two-mile Walk will begin at Bridgeport Park, then a left to Newhall Ranch Road, then a left at McBean Parkway to the paseo walkway to Parkwood Lane followed by a left at Newhall Ranch Road and return to Bridgeport Park.

All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

Create a team to help increase the money you can raise to help End Alzheimer’s.

Volunteers are needed to help with set-up, clean-up, registration, water stops, Promise Garden and so much more. All interested volunteers should visit our volunteer page for more information about event day roles and responsibilities. For more information volunteer here or contact Lori Blumenthal at lbblumenthal@alz.org.

Each registered participant will receive a Promise Garden flower. Please choose the color that best represents your connection to the disease.

The Promise Garden is an experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. The colors of the Promise Garden Flowers represent participants’ connection to Alzheimer’s, their reasons to end the disease.

Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

Purple is for those who have lost a someone to the disease.

Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s.

Orange is for those who support the cause and the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

To register visit 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Santa Clarita.

To donate visit End Alzheimer’s donations.

