May 13: ‘Hit the Trail’ Community Bike Ride

Get on two wheels and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s extensive bike trail system during the 2023 “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The free, self-guided bicycle riding event is for individuals and families throughout Santa Clarita and anyone can join – just hop on a bike!
Riders can begin and end their ride at one of three locations in Santa Clarita: the Iron Horse Trailhead (four miles), the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex (10 miles) or the Lost Canyon Trailhead (15.5 miles). Participants will follow route markers from their start location to Bridgeport Park before journeying back for the finish. The first 200 riders to arrive at Bridgeport Park will also receive a goody bag from the city of Santa Clarita.
The City would like to thank Trek Bicycle for its support and involvement in the “Hit the Trail” event. “Hit the Trail” is being held as part of the City’s celebration of Bike Safety Month. More information about the “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride, as well as Bike Week events and Bike Safety Month in Santa Clarita, can be found by visiting BikeSantaClarita.com.
Ballet Folklorico, crafts, music, games and of course, books! The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the entire community to this year’s Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros event at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.
A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners, announced that its award-winning 1.7-million-square-foot industrial park in Santa Clarita.
College of the Canyons will offer four summer sessions running from June 5 through Aug. 19, giving students a variety of options in both class format and scheduling designed to help them achieve their educational goals, from launching a new career to transferring to a four-year university.
In preparation for the 2023 wildfire season, Coulson Aviation will be completing a fleet wide training exercise on Saturday, April 29, in the Angeles National Forest above Santa Clarita, seven miles northeast of Castaic Lake.
William S. Hart Union High School District music educator, Peggi Stoffel, was recently recognized at the state level as this year’s “Middle School Music Educator Specialist” by the California Music Educators Association at the 2023 California All State Music Education Conference
Explore the exploits of Pancho Barnes and other pioneer women aviators in Southern California with author, aviator and aviation historian, Barbara Schultz at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum Sunday, May 21, at 4 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after the recent rainfall.
On Friday, April 28, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies responded to Valencia High School regarding a physical altercation between two students. During the altercation, a 15-year-old male student suffered a puncture wound as a result of being stabbed. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
The Child & Family Center Taste of the Town Online Auction will run Sunday, April 30 at noon through May 12 at 6 p.m. You can bid on items if you cannot attend the event which will be held Sunday, May 7 at Blomgren Ranch, 15142 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.
The California Highway Patrol today announced the graduation and deployment of nine new canine teams. After months of intensive training, the teams were certified during a ceremony at the Canine Training Facility on the CHP Academy grounds.
