Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer’s Exceeds Goal

The Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer’s held in October at Bridgeport Park raised nearly $173,000, exceeding the goal set for the event of $155,000. The fundraiser was held to benefit the care, support, advocacy and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

More than 600 participated in the 2-mile walk in Valencia.

Kristi Eckard served as the 2023 chairman of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The Santa Clarita proceeds helped the Alzheimer’s Association reach $1.62 million in total funds raised across its 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s California Southland series.

The series took place between September and November and featured 12 community Walk to End Alzheimer’s across Inyo, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and Tulare counties.

Funds raised at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s California Southland series remain local. The association offers free, local support groups, education classes and social engagement opportunities online, via phone and in-person.

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementias. In California it is estimated there are 690,000 people living with the disease.

For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.

