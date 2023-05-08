City Cinemas in the Park Returning in June

Uploaded: , Monday, May 8, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

Catch a movie under the stars with your family and friends – all for free this summer and into fall at different parks and facilities throughout Santa Clarita! City Cinemas in the Park, which will take place once a month from June through October, offers a new way to watch a movie with family and friends in Santa Clarita.

Grab your blankets and chairs and claim your spot on the grass to enjoy all-time classics and new favorites. City Cinemas in the Park will feature ample gathering space, allowing attendees to sit back and relax as they enjoy a picnic dinner or a meal from a food truck on-site.

Each movie will have a different start time and location. Food trucks will begin selling at 7 p.m. The following is the 2023 City Cinemas in the Park schedule:

June 23 — The Little Rascals (PG), 8:30 p.m. at Newhall Park, 24923 Newhall Avenue.

July 28 — Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG), 8:15 p.m. at Bridgeport Park, 23521 Bridgeport Lane.

Aug. 25 — Back to the Future (PG), 8 p.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

Sept. 22 — Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13), 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway.

Oct. 27 — Hocus Pocus (PG), 7:30 p.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.

For more information on the city of Santa Clarita’s City Cinemas in the Park series, please visit Facebook.com/CityOfSantaClaritaEvents or email aeo@santa-clarita.com.

