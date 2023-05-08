City Cinemas 2023

City Cinemas in the Park Returning in June

Uploaded: , Monday, May 8, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

Catch a movie under the stars with your family and friends – all for free this summer and into fall at different parks and facilities throughout Santa Clarita! City Cinemas in the Park, which will take place once a month from June through October, offers a new way to watch a movie with family and friends in Santa Clarita.

Grab your blankets and chairs and claim your spot on the grass to enjoy all-time classics and new favorites. City Cinemas in the Park will feature ample gathering space, allowing attendees to sit back and relax as they enjoy a picnic dinner or a meal from a food truck on-site.

Each movie will have a different start time and location. Food trucks will begin selling at 7 p.m. The following is the 2023 City Cinemas in the Park schedule:

June 23 — The Little Rascals (PG), 8:30 p.m. at Newhall Park, 24923 Newhall Avenue.

July 28 — Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG), 8:15 p.m. at Bridgeport Park, 23521 Bridgeport Lane.

Aug. 25 — Back to the Future (PG), 8 p.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

Sept. 22 — Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13), 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway.

Oct. 27 — Hocus Pocus (PG), 7:30 p.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.

For more information on the city of Santa Clarita’s City Cinemas in the Park series, please visit Facebook.com/CityOfSantaClaritaEvents or email aeo@santa-clarita.com.

No Comments for : City Cinemas in the Park Returning in June


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Nominees Sought for Cheri Fleming Shining Star Award

    Nominees Sought for Cheri Fleming Shining Star Award

    56 mins ago
  • Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita

    Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita

    2 hours ago
  • City Cinemas in the Park Returning in June

    City Cinemas in the Park Returning in June

    2 hours ago
  • May 9: SUSD Regular Board Meeting

    May 9: SUSD Regular Board Meeting

    3 hours ago
  • May 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

    May 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

    3 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (May 8)

    Today in SCV History (May 8)

    13 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (May 7)

    Today in SCV History (May 7)

    2 days ago
  • Today in SCV History (May 6)

    Today in SCV History (May 6)

    3 days ago
  • May 13: Placerita Nature Center Open House

    May 13: Placerita Nature Center Open House

    3 days ago
  • May 20: Zonta LifeForward Workshop, ‘Fulfill Your Dreams’

    May 20: Zonta LifeForward Workshop, ‘Fulfill Your Dreams’

    3 days ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.