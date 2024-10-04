header image

October 3
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
William S. Hart
Oct. 7: Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer Memorial Blood Drive
| Thursday, Oct 3, 2024
Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer

The family of Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer in partnership with the American Red Cross will present the Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer Memorial Blood Drive on Monday, Oct. 7. 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Honoring a legacy of service, his family urges community members to bolster the community’s blood supply and help save lives.

The event will be held at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Education Center Rooms, 23803 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

Clinkunbroomer was a fourth-generation lawman who joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2015. Dedicated to giving back to his community, Clinkunbroomer, nicknamed Clink by his fellow officers, was unwaveringly committed to his family and work.

Join the Clinkunbroomer family and the Red Cross to honor this hometown hero and donate blood at the upcoming blood drive. As a special thank you donors at this drive will receive a commemorative t-shirt, while supplies last.

Come give blood in October for a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Plus, automatically be entered for a chance to win a $5,000 gift card, there will be three lucky winners. Terms apply: rcblood.org/treat

To give blood in memory of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and use sponsor code DeputyRyan to make an appointment.

Donate At Another Location

A virtual blood drive in honor of Clinkunbroomer allows donors to support his legacy at other donation sites from Oct. 7 through Oct. 21. Make an appointment using this link: https://rcblood.org/3ML3wMz

How To Donate Blood

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood. teaches skills that save lives, distributes international humanitarian aid and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow on social media.
