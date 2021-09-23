Oct. 9: Circle of Hope’s 17th Annual Tea Celebration

Are you ready for a “Partea”? Circle of Hope’s 17th Annual Tea Celebration will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, Oct. 9, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

This year’s fundraising event is a kickoff to 31 Days of Hope, a month-long event to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This is a tea party you won’t want to miss.

This year’s theme, “Every Day’s a Holiday,” will celebrate nontraditional and unique holidays, as well as all-time favorite traditional holidays. Each table will be distinctively decorated to commemorate either a “National Day” or traditional holiday theme. Christmas Day to National Cream Puff Day, Halloween to National Hotdog Day – the décor will be sure to entertain and amuse you from the moment you arrive.

Invite your significant other, your friends and your family and join Circle of Hope for an exciting and entertaining tea party with a twist.

The public is invited to attend this year’s event and to support Circle of Hope, a 501c3 nonprofit organization who supports those with cancer in our community. Guests will be treated to a delicious multi-course luncheon, traditional tea and signature iced tea cocktails, live music and entertainment, a silent auction and raffle, and a showing of elaborately decorated themed tables plus other surprises. Individual tickets, tables for 8 guests, cancer patient sponsor tickets and event sponsorships are available. If you are unable to attend, you are invited to purchase a ticket for a cancer survivor or someone in our community who is currently living with cancer who would like to attend. Seating is limited and will surely sell out so be sure to get your tickets soon.

All proceeds from the event support Circle of Hope’s financial assistance with cancer medical bills to qualified individuals, supportive services with wellness therapies designed as cancer support, educational resources and a support group for cancer patients, survivors, families, and caregivers. All programs and services at Circle of Hope are offered free of charge and are made possible with the support of our community.

Tickets can be purchased on the Circle of Hope website at www.circleofhopeinc.org/tea.

For more information on the 17th Annual Tea please contact the organization at (661) 254-5218 or visit their website at info@circleofhopeinc.org.

