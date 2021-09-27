One Person Sent to Hospital After Reported Canyon Country Stabbing

One person was transported to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Canyon Country overnight.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called to the scene of a bar on 18300 block of Soledad Canyon Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday for a reported stabbing victim, according to representative Franklin Lopez.

At least one person was transported to the hospital at 1:56 a.m. in unknown condition, Lopez said.

The suspect remained outstanding as of Monday morning, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman.

Crime scene tape could be seen around the parking lot Monday morning as sheriff’s officials worked to investigate the incident.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...