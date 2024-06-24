header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
June 24
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Hart Park, Newhall [story]
Saugus Train Station
PAC Announces 2024-2025 Spotlight Series
| Monday, Jun 24, 2024
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) Spotlight Series will feature a diverse lineup of talented musicians and performers, as well as family-friendly events as part of its programming.

Highlighting the initial lineup of the Spotlight Series are performances by:

 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy: Sept. 14 at 8 p.m.

 – The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience: Nov. 2  at noon and 4 p.m.

 – The Doo Wop Project Holiday Show: Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.

 – John Waite: Feb. 21, 2025 at 8 p.m.

“We are excited to celebrate our 20th anniversary with our Spotlight Series of professional concerts and events,” said Dr. Jennifer Smolos Steele, artistic director of the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center and Dean of the College’s School of Visual and Performing Arts. “We look forward to welcoming new and returning patrons to the PAC as we continue to connect professional artists with the extraordinary educational opportunities that we offer to our students through masterclasses, workshops, and interviews in coordination with their programs of study.”

The PAC season will also include numerous performances from students and faculty in the Music, Theatre, and Dance Departments within the School of Visual & Performing Arts at College of the Canyons, as well as performances from community groups.

General ticket sales will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, June 24.

Tickets can be purchased online, in-person at the PAC Box Office, or by calling the Box Office at (661) 362-5304.

For more information about the Spotlight Series, please visit the PAC website.
The MAIN Presents ‘An Evening of Absurdity’

The MAIN Presents ‘An Evening of Absurdity’
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
Part of the Summer Theatre Festival by Santa Clarita Shakespeare, "An Evening of Absurdity" will run July 12-21 at the MAIN, 24266 Main Street., Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

June 21: Kick off the Summer with Lucky Luke’s Tiki Party Beer Fest

June 21: Kick off the Summer with Lucky Luke’s Tiki Party Beer Fest
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
Kick off summer right with a Tiki Party Beer Fest over at Lucky Luke Santa Clarita on Friday, June 21.
FULL STORY...

The MAIN presents ‘Constellations’ by Nick Payne

The MAIN presents ‘Constellations’ by Nick Payne
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
Nick Payne's "Constellations" will run June 27-30, at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 2-11: ‘Eye Candy’ at SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall

Aug. 2-11: ‘Eye Candy’ at SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
Three award winning local Santa Clarita Valley artists, Harriette Knight, Patty Haft and Georgette Arison invite the public to an opening reception of a visually stimulating art show called "Eye Candy" on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 5-8 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery in Old Town Newhall.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Senior Center Announces $5.1M Cut to Nutrition Budget
The SCV Senior Center was recently informed that their Nutrition Budget - “Meals for Seniors” for Fiscal Year starting July 1, 2024, will be cut by $5.1 million dollars.
SCV Senior Center Announces $5.1M Cut to Nutrition Budget
Kathryn Barger | Fighting Fires
I know I speak for everyone when I say the passing of firefighter Andrew Pontious in the line of duty just one week ago was heartbreaking.
Kathryn Barger | Fighting Fires
Santa Clarita Native Jeremy Bischoff to Compete in Olympic Trials
Jeremy Bischoff, a Santa Clarita native and a member of the USA Gymnastics National Team for five years, will compete for a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games this week. Bischoff, a 2020 graduate of Canyon High School/Learning Post Academy, will compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials June 27-June 30 in Minneapolis.
Santa Clarita Native Jeremy Bischoff to Compete in Olympic Trials
‘Studio 74’ Coming to Zonta SCV’s Golden Anniversary Celebration
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley invites the community to celebrate its 50 years of improving lives of women and girls globally and in the SCV with a glittering disco gala at The Oaks Club, Valencia, on Saturday night, Sept. 14
‘Studio 74’ Coming to Zonta SCV’s Golden Anniversary Celebration
PAC Announces 2024-2025 Spotlight Series
In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) Spotlight Series will feature a diverse lineup of talented musicians and performers, as well as family-friendly events as part of its programming.  
PAC Announces 2024-2025 Spotlight Series
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 24 - Sunday, June 30.
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita’s Abbey Weitzeil Qualifies for Paris Olympic Team
Eleven additional athletes claimed spots on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team, including Saugus High School alumna Abbey Weitzeil, on night eight of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Swimming presented by Lilly, in Indianapolis, Ind.
Santa Clarita’s Abbey Weitzeil Qualifies for Paris Olympic Team
Ken Striplin | Enhancing Safety, Efficiency in Our Community
As a city manager, father and community member — the safety of Santa Clarita residents will always be my top priority - especially on the roads.
Ken Striplin | Enhancing Safety, Efficiency in Our Community
LASD Rolls Out New Crime Strategy Unit
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is set to roll out a fresh, data-oriented strategy aimed at curtailing crime throughout L.A. County.
LASD Rolls Out New Crime Strategy Unit
Today in SCV History (June 24)
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Hart Park, Newhall [story]
Saugus Train Station
Today in SCV History (June 23)
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
Today in SCV History (June 22)
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
Supes Urge Newsom Not to Cut L.A. County Inmate Firefighting Crews
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Board of Supervisors Chair Lindsey Horvath have sent an open letter to Governor Gavin Newsom urging him to continue funding the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations hand crews who currently help the Los Angeles County Fire Department tackle wildland fires.
Supes Urge Newsom Not to Cut L.A. County Inmate Firefighting Crews
June 28: City Hosts Blood Drive at The Centre
Give the gift of life, an upcoming blood drive is scheduled for Friday, June 28, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. The blood drive will be held in Cedar Hall.
June 28: City Hosts Blood Drive at The Centre
Santa Clarita Now Accepting Project Proposals for Make A Difference Day
The city of Santa Clarita invites local schools and nonprofits to submit a proposal outlining a project that can benefit from volunteer support as part of Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Santa Clarita Now Accepting Project Proposals for Make A Difference Day
June 25: City Council Meets on Open Space, Budget, Town Center Specific Plan
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 25 at 6 p.m. that includes a host of issues including assessments, taxes, fees and budgets in addition to continued hearings on the Town Center Specific Plan.
June 25: City Council Meets on Open Space, Budget, Town Center Specific Plan
The MAIN Presents ‘An Evening of Absurdity’
Part of the Summer Theatre Festival by Santa Clarita Shakespeare, "An Evening of Absurdity" will run July 12-21 at the MAIN, 24266 Main Street., Newhall, CA 91321.
The MAIN Presents ‘An Evening of Absurdity’
June 24: Traffic Advisory Lane Closures Copper Hill/Rio Norte Drive
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic advisory for daytime lane closures at Copper Hill and Rio Norte Drive beginning Monday, June 24.
June 24: Traffic Advisory Lane Closures Copper Hill/Rio Norte Drive
Fourth of July Events in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita will celebrate this year's Fourth of July with the Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club's pancake breakfast, Santa Clarita Valley Parade Committee's Fourth of July Parade and city of Santa Clarita fireworks show.
Fourth of July Events in Santa Clarita
California Public Health Warns Consumers About Diamond Shruumz Products
The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers not to eat, sell or serve any flavor of Diamond Shruumz brand chocolate bars, cones and gummies, which contain a proprietary mushroom blend. These products, known as microdose products, have led to multiple illnesses and hospitalizations in 16 states, including at least one poisoning in California.
California Public Health Warns Consumers About Diamond Shruumz Products
June 22: The Cube Hosts Inaugural Girls, Women’s Hockey Tourney
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will hold the inaugural Girls and Women’s Three-on-Three Hockey Tournament on Saturday, June 22.
June 22: The Cube Hosts Inaugural Girls, Women’s Hockey Tourney
July 4: Independence Day Classic
Join Santa Clarita's oldest and largest running event, the 40th annual Independence Day Classic, Thursday July 4, from 7 a.m.- 10 a.m. at Newhall Memorial Park, 24933 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
July 4: Independence Day Classic
June 26: Hart District Governing Board Special Meeting
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 26, beginning at 8 a.m.
June 26: Hart District Governing Board Special Meeting
Post Fire 61 Percent Contained, Pyramid Lake Remains Closed
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 15,690 acres and is now 61% contained. This latest CAL FIRE update was issued at 7:44 a.m. on Friday, June 21.
Post Fire 61 Percent Contained, Pyramid Lake Remains Closed
