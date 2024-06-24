PAC Announces 2024-2025 Spotlight Series

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) Spotlight Series will feature a diverse lineup of talented musicians and performers, as well as family-friendly events as part of its programming.

Highlighting the initial lineup of the Spotlight Series are performances by:

– Big Bad Voodoo Daddy: Sept. 14 at 8 p.m.

– The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience: Nov. 2 at noon and 4 p.m.

– The Doo Wop Project Holiday Show: Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.

– John Waite: Feb. 21, 2025 at 8 p.m.

“We are excited to celebrate our 20th anniversary with our Spotlight Series of professional concerts and events,” said Dr. Jennifer Smolos Steele, artistic director of the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center and Dean of the College’s School of Visual and Performing Arts. “We look forward to welcoming new and returning patrons to the PAC as we continue to connect professional artists with the extraordinary educational opportunities that we offer to our students through masterclasses, workshops, and interviews in coordination with their programs of study.”

The PAC season will also include numerous performances from students and faculty in the Music, Theatre, and Dance Departments within the School of Visual & Performing Arts at College of the Canyons, as well as performances from community groups.

General ticket sales will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, June 24.

Tickets can be purchased online, in-person at the PAC Box Office, or by calling the Box Office at (661) 362-5304.

For more information about the Spotlight Series, please visit the PAC website.

