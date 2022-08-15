Parents Urged to Practice Back-to-School Safety

Heads Up! The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station urge parents to practice “safe pedestrian skills.”
If you walk your kids to or from school, reinforce safe behaviors by only crossing the street at a designated crosswalk and make sure the road is clear before doing so.
Here are few tips to teach children about pedestrian safety.
– Use sidewalks, when available, they are the safest place to walk.
– Be visible.
– Stay alert. Be aware of the traffic around you.
– Cross streets at a corner.
– Look both ways. Look left-right-left before crossing a street.
– Be especially careful at intersections. You might have a “walk” sign but the car turning right might not see you. Make eye contact with an approaching driver to make sure they see you.
– Always avoid texting and using the internet on your phone while walking. Keep your head up and eyes on the cars around you. Don’t assume just because you are the pedestrian that a car will yield to you.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System in 2019 in the United States seven children a week died in car-pedestrian accidents.
Each week another 289 children were injured in car-pedestrian accidents.
Residents throughout the city of Santa Clarita regularly take advantage of the miles of paved off-street trails available for walking, running and cycling safely without having to worry about the hazards posed by vehicle traffic.
