header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
53°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 9
1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
Lopez
Pause Extended Through June 30 for Several Princess Cruises Vacations
| Tuesday, Mar 9, 2021
Princess Cruises

While Princess Cruises continues to work with government and port authorities to finalize its plans for return to cruising, the company is extending its pause of cruise vacations sailing the Caribbean, California Coast, Mexico and Mediterranean through June 30, 2021.

The pause in operation affects the following voyages:

– Caribbean Princess: Seven-day Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises

– Enchanted Princess: Seven-day Mediterranean & Adriatic, seven-day Western Mediterranean, and 14-day Western Mediterranean & Adriatic Medley

– Ruby Princess: Seven-day Classic California Coast, seven-day Mexican Riviera, and five-day Cabo San Lucas Getaway sailings

For guests booked on a cancelled voyage, Princess will offer to move guests to the equivalent cruise in 2022. The rebooking process will have the added benefit of protecting the guests’ 2021 fare on their 2022 voyage. Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100 percent of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10 percent of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25 USD) or a full refund to the original form of payment.

For guests currently booked on a cancelled voyage where there is no matched cruise available in 2022, guests will automatically receive a refundable future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25). Alternatively, guests can request a full refund to the original form of payment.

Requests must be received through this online form by April 15, 2021 or guests will automatically receive the FCC option. FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by December 31, 2022.

Princess will transfer the commission earned by travel agents from the cancelled 2021 cruise to the new booking in 2022 for bookings that were paid in full. This convenience is in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.

The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations, and more information on FCCs and refunds, can be found online at Information on Impacted & Cancelled Cruises.

# # #

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world’s leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as “Best Cruise Line for Itineraries.” In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry’s most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
03-09-2021 Pause Extended Through June 30 for Several Princess Cruises Vacations
03-04-2021 Valencia-Based Lundgren Management Inks 5-Year Deal with El Camino Community College District
03-03-2021 Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Southampton Sailings Through Sept. 25
03-03-2021 Sand Canyon Resort Sent Back to Drawing Board Amid Various Concerns
02-26-2021 Modified Sand Canyon Resort Project Up for Review
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Fox Sports West Announces CIF-SS High School Football Streaming Schedule
FOX Sports West, in partnership with the CIF Southern Section (CIF-SS), announced Tuesday the television and Prep Zone streaming schedule for the first three weeks of the condensed, six week 2020-2021 football season.
Fox Sports West Announces CIF-SS High School Football Streaming Schedule
Adult Softball Leagues Return to Santa Clarita
Dust off your mitt and lace up your cleats – adult softball is returning to Santa Clarita. Following the latest guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health regarding outdoor sports competitions, the city of Santa Clarita’s popular Adult Sports Softball Leagues are returning to play with a six-week season to be held at Central Park.
Adult Softball Leagues Return to Santa Clarita
Pause Extended Through June 30 for Several Princess Cruises Vacations
While Princess Cruises continues to work with government and port authorities to finalize its plans for return to cruising, the company is extending its pause of cruise vacations sailing the Caribbean, California Coast, Mexico and Mediterranean through June 30, 2021.
Pause Extended Through June 30 for Several Princess Cruises Vacations
Barring Any Changes, Hart District Confirms March 29 Start Date
Los Angeles County Public Health officials said the county had reached the threshold needed for high school and junior high school students to return to campus, if current conditions remain for the next two weeks.
Barring Any Changes, Hart District Confirms March 29 Start Date
CSUN Takes On Long Beach State in First Round of Big West Tourney
The Big West Basketball Tournament is back and it's in Las Vegas this year.
CSUN Takes On Long Beach State in First Round of Big West Tourney
Supes to Discuss Proposed Valencia Master-Planned Community
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected Tuesday to discuss the Newhall Ranch Sanitation District, which is set to service the infrastructure of the Valencia project, formerly known as Newhall Ranch.
Supes to Discuss Proposed Valencia Master-Planned Community
Wilk’s EDD Fraud Prevention Measure Passes Senate Committee
SACRAMENTO – Senator Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District took a solid swipe Monday at eradicating the rampant fraud stemming from EDD’s mismanagement with the passage of Senate Bill 58 (SB 58) by the Senate Committee on Labor, Public Employees and Retirement.
Wilk’s EDD Fraud Prevention Measure Passes Senate Committee
Hart District School Sites Experience Ongoing Theft
The William S. Hart Union High School District has been experiencing ongoing acts of theft as people are stealing “recyclable items” from the rooftops of school sites, according to district officials
Hart District School Sites Experience Ongoing Theft
LACoFD to Honor 10th Anniversary of Great East Japan Earthquake
The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) will mark the tenth anniversary of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami by participating in a virtual webinar, "Be Prepared! Lessons Learned on Readiness and Resilience."
LACoFD to Honor 10th Anniversary of Great East Japan Earthquake
Today in SCV History (March 9)
1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
Lopez
CDC Issues First Guidelines for Gatherings by Fully Vaccinated People
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued its first set of recommendations on activities that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely resume.
CDC Issues First Guidelines for Gatherings by Fully Vaccinated People
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 145th Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Preps for Red Tier as Numbers Return to Pre-Surge Levels
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 13 new deaths and 880 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 145th death, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green-light to maskless indoor gatherings among fully vaccinated people.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 145th Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Preps for Red Tier as Numbers Return to Pre-Surge Levels
Longtime Master’s Prof Abner Chou Named TMUS Interim President
The Master’s University and Seminary announced Friday that its board of directors had selected longtime professor Abner Chou as interim president of TMUS following the resignation of Sam Horn on February 26.
Longtime Master’s Prof Abner Chou Named TMUS Interim President
Foothill Cross-Country Exhibition Weekend Concludes
Foothill League cross-country exhibition weekend concluded Saturday at Central Park as Golden Valley faced West Ranch followed by a separate meet between Hart and Valencia.
Foothill Cross-Country Exhibition Weekend Concludes
CHP Arrests Lancaster Corrections Officer on Suspicion of DUI
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a Lancaster corrections officer on suspicion of driving under the influence after his blood-alcohol level was allegedly three times the legal limit Thursday night.
CHP Arrests Lancaster Corrections Officer on Suspicion of DUI
Henry Mayo Administers 1,000 COVID-19 Vaccines to SCV Educators
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia planned to administer 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday to SCV educators and school site staff who are in the early stages of having returned to campuses or planning to return to campuses.
Henry Mayo Administers 1,000 COVID-19 Vaccines to SCV Educators
Today in SCV History (March 8)
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
Today in SCV History (March 7)
1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Today in SCV History (March 6)
1772 - Spanish Capt. Pedro Fages arrives; camps at Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Elizabeth, Lebec, Tejon [story]
Pedro Fages
City Reveals New Name of City-Owned Ice Rink
Following months of renovations and preparation for a grand reopening, the city of Santa Clarita-owned ice rink has a new name and brand, The Cube - Ice and Entertainment Center.
City Reveals New Name of City-Owned Ice Rink
State Updates Blueprint, Outdoor Activities and Theme Parks Set to Reopen
On Friday, the California Department of Public Health released updates to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework focused on activities that can be conducted outdoors with consistent masking which will take effect April 1.
State Updates Blueprint, Outdoor Activities and Theme Parks Set to Reopen
Newhall School District Announces First Junior Kindergarten Program in SCV
The Newhall School District announced Friday the implementation of the first Junior Kindergarten program in the Santa Clarita Valley which will offer students who turn five years old between July 1 and Sept. 1 the opportunity to enroll in school and enjoy the benefits that both Transitional Kindergarten (TK) and Traditional Kindergarten currently provide.
Newhall School District Announces First Junior Kindergarten Program in SCV
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccine Allocation to Increase Next Week; SCV Cases Total 26,403
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 144 new deaths and 2,110 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 26,403 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccine Allocation to Increase Next Week; SCV Cases Total 26,403
SCV Adventure Play Foundation to Host Virtual Spring Thing Fling Fundraiser
The SCV Adventure Play Foundation is set to host its virtual Spring Thing Fling fundraiser on the first day of spring, Saturday, March 20.
SCV Adventure Play Foundation to Host Virtual Spring Thing Fling Fundraiser
%d bloggers like this: