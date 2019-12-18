Pedestrian Fatality: SCV Traffic Detectives Seek Tips, Video

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department traffic detectives have put out a public request for tips and possible dashcam video as the investigation continues into a pedestrian fatality in Saugus.

On Friday, December 13, at approximately 9:15 p.m., LASD deputies responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision that occurred on Copper Hill Drive, between Seco Canyon Road and Gold Canyon Drive.

The pedestrian, Heidi Levy, 69, of Santa Clarita, had been struck by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station Traffic Office is handling the investigation and is now asking for the public’s help with information.

“If anyone was driving through and has dashcam footage of the area prior to the incident that may have captured a female adult walking on either side of the road, we would like to examine it,” said Traffic Office Sgt. Scott Shoemaker.

Traffic detectives are specifically looking for dashcam footage of the pedestrian fatality from Friday during the time frame of 8:50 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on Copper Hill Drive.

Dashcam footage can be emailed to SantaClaritaMedia@lasd.org.

If anyone has information regarding this pedestrian fatality, please contact Detective Cramer or Sgt. Shoemaker at 661-255-1121 ext. 5110.