Poole Shaffery Adds Jason R. Beaman as Newest Partner

Poole Shaffery is pleased to announce Jason R. Beaman as the firm’s newest partner. Beaman has made substantial contributions to the firm since joining the firm as an Associate Attorney six years ago.

In a statement issued by the law firm Beaman was credited with “exhibiting the characteristics of teamwork, collaboration and efficiency that make our firm unique. We are confident that Mr. Beaman will continue his client-centered approach to the practice of law and will make our law firm that much stronger in his new role as partner.”

Beaman’s practice includes general business representation and corporate law, contracts, real estate, probate, trust administration and trademark law. Over the course of his career he has counseled clients in all manner of legal issues faced by businesses small and large, including, but not limited to, corporate formation, corporate compliance and internal governance, shareholder agreements, purchase and sale transactions of stocks and assets, non-disclosure agreements, real estate agreements, commercial leasing and trademark registration.

Earning his Juris Doctorate at Southwestern Law School in 2011, Beaman graduated at the top of his class and received the Dean’s Merit Scholarship awarded to students who exhibit academic excellence. He was admitted to the California Bar in 2011 and is admitted to practice before the U.S. District Court Central District of California.

Beaman is an undergraduate alumnus of the University of California, Irvine, where he graduated in 2006, having majored in Political Science. At UC Irvine, he was included in the Dean’s honor list for academic achievement.

His ties to the Santa Clarita Valley are strong. He grew up in the SCV and is a graduate of Hart High School. He is married and has three daughters.

Beaman is a member of the Santa Clarita Bar Association and the Business Law Section of the California Lawyers Association.

Poole Shaffery was founded in Santa Clarita in 1998 and in 24 years has matured into one of Southern California’s most respected law firms with offices in Santa Clarita, Paso Robles, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and San Francisco.

Poole Shaffery is committed to the SCV Community and our firm’s leadership serves on the Board of Directors of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation.

Our areas of practice include: Breach of Contract, Business Law, Business and Commercial Litigation, Business Succession Planning and Trust Administration, Construction Law, Cyber Security and Data Breach, Environmental Law and Litigation, General Counsel Services · Government Affairs, Land Use Development, Premises Liability, Probate Litigation, Products Liability, Real Estate Transactions and Litigation, Trademarks and Copyrights, Trucking and Transportation.

For a consultation call (661) 290-2991.

