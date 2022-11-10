Preliminary Estimate of Outstanding Ballots Left to be Processed in 2022 General Election

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced the preliminary estimate of outstanding ballots left to be processed in the 2022 General Election.

This preliminary estimate includes Vote by Mail ballots, Conditional Voter Registration ballots, and Provisional ballots returned on or before Election Day.

-Vote by Mail ballots: 985,000

-Conditional Voter Registration ballots: 21,000

-Provisional ballots: 300

The bulk of Vote by Mail ballots included in the estimate was received through Election Day by the United States Postal Service or returned in person at a Ballot Drop Box or Vote Center.

The number of outstanding Vote by Mail ballots will increase as the RR/CC continues to accept ballots that are postmarked by Election Day and received through Tuesday, November 15 (E+7). These ballots are not included in the preliminary estimate.

Outstanding estimates are Countywide and are not currently available by jurisdiction as ballots are received and processed in batches from throughout the County. The RR/CC prioritizes the timely processing, verifying, and counting of outstanding ballots in the Official Election Canvass.

The first post-Election Night results update will be released on Friday, November 11, which is consistent with the RR/CC’s canvass update schedule published prior to the election. The full schedule of post-Election Night result updates can be viewed on the Canvass Update Schedule. Any changes or additions to the update schedule will be posted on our website.

