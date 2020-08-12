Voting in L.A. County this November? Know Your Options

If you’re voting in Los Angeles County this November, you’ll soon have more options on how to cast your ballot.

As the November 3 General Election approaches and county residents consider their choices during the COVID-19 health crisis, L.A. County has added new options for voting.

Beginning October 6, L.A. County will mail all registered voters a Vote By Mail ballot.

In addition to receiving the Vote by Mail Ballot, registered voters will also have multiple options for returning the ballot, such as:

* Dropping it in a Vote by Mail drop box location (which should be found in various civic and community buildings throughout the county);

* Dropping it off at any Vote Center in the county; or

* Dropping it in the mail (no postage is necessary, but it does need to be postmarked by Election Day, November 3).

Also new this year – a tracking option. L.A. County voters will have the option of tracking their ballot through the free “Where’s My Ballot” service. When you subscribe to the service you can request to receive personalized text messages, emails or automated voice messages on your Vote By Mail ballot.

To sign up to track your ballot, or for more information on the new voting options, visit the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder here.