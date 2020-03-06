[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1772 - Spanish Capt. Pedro Fages arrives; camps at Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Elizabeth, Lebec, Tejon [story]
Pedro Fages
Princess Cruises Details 2019 Cyberattack on Email System
| Friday, Mar 6, 2020
email - cyberattacks -wikimedia-commons-cc-by-sa-4-0 - data

A May 2019 cyberattack on Princess Cruises’ email system by an unknown third party resulted in unauthorized access to personal information of company employees and passengers.

The Valencia-based cruise line alerted employees, passengers and the public to the possible data breach in a news release on Monday.

Princess Cruises identified suspicious activity on its network in late May 2019, according to the release. Upon identifying the potential security issue, the company acted quickly to shut down the attack and prevent further unauthorized access.

Princess Cruises engaged cybersecurity forensic experts and initiated an investigation to determine what happened, what data was affected, and who was impacted.

The investigation revealed that between April 11 and July 23, 2019, an unsanctioned third party gained unauthorized access to some employee email accounts that contained personal information regarding Princess Cruises employees, crew and guests.

The personal information included names, Social Security numbers, government identification numbers such as passport numbers and national identity card numbers, credit card and financial account information, and health-related information.

Princess Cruises notified law enforcement of the incident and are notifying affected individuals where possible.

While there is currently no indication of any misuse of this information, credit monitoring and identity protection services will be provided free of charge to give those affected peace of mind.

The company also established a dedicated toll-free number for questions related to this incident: 1-833-719-0091 (toll-free U.S.) or 1-936-215-6456 (International).

Data privacy and protection are extremely important to Princess Cruises and the company regrets this incident.

As part of its ongoing operations, the company is reviewing security & privacy policies and procedures and implementing changes when needed to enhance information security.

For more information on how to protect personal information before and after a data breach, along with other related resources, see the “privacy event” page on the Princess Cruises website.
%d bloggers like this: