January 7
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
Princess Cruises Extending Freeze of Guest Vacations Through May 14, 2021
| Thursday, Jan 7, 2021
world cruises
File photo Coral Princess courtesy of Princess Cruises.

 

As Princess Cruises continues to prepare and develop its plans to meet the “Framework for Conditional Sailing Order” issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in addition to the uncertainty around travel restrictions, the company is extending its pause of guest cruise vacations on ships sailing through Friday, May 14, 2021. This includes sailings in the Caribbean, the California Coast, along with early season Alaska and Europe cruises.

“We appreciate the patience from our loyal guests and travel advisors as we work to meet the health and safety requirements for our return to service,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. “We continue to prepare our ships for our return to service and we are eager to see our guests back on board to create summertime memories.”

Guests currently booked on these cancelled voyages will have the option to receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare paid.

To receive the above FCCs, no action is required by the guest or their travel advisor. The FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by Sunday, May 1, 2022 and sailing by Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Alternatively, guests can request a full refund for all monies paid on their booking through this online form. Requests must be received by Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 or guests will be registered for the Future Cruise Credit option.

Princess will protect travel advisor commission on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.

Princess Cruises previously paused global guest cruise vacations and cancelled all departures on all ships through March 31, 2021.

The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations, and more information on FCCs and refunds, can be found online at Information on Impacted & Cancelled Cruises.

# # #

About Princess Cruises:
One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world’s leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as “Best Cruise Line for Itineraries.” In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry’s most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation.
County Launches BizHelp to Assist Businesses Navigate Through Economic Uncertainty
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has launched a new online resource to help businesses large and small navigate through economic uncertainty and prepare them for a post-COVID-19 economy.
County Launches BizHelp to Assist Businesses Navigate Through Economic Uncertainty
Report Finds Drug Overdose Leading Cause of Death Among County’s Homeless
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Tuesday deaths amongst people experiencing homelessness (PEH) increased to a record 1,267 in 2019 and drug overdose was the leading cause with the greatest increase.
Report Finds Drug Overdose Leading Cause of Death Among County’s Homeless
Supes Unanimously Appoint Emilio Salas to Head County’s Development Authority
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the appointment of Emilio Salas as the Executive Director of the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).
Supes Unanimously Appoint Emilio Salas to Head County’s Development Authority
Rafael Carbajal Named L.A. County’s New Consumer, Business Affairs Director
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to appoint Rafael Carbajal as the Director of the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs.
Rafael Carbajal Named L.A. County’s New Consumer, Business Affairs Director
Trammell Crow Announces Latest State-of-the-Art Addition to Needham Ranch
A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate developers and investors, and Clarion Partners has announced that construction on the next building at The Center at Needham Ranch has commenced.
Trammell Crow Announces Latest State-of-the-Art Addition to Needham Ranch
COC Preparing Students for Essential Workforce
Although College of the Canyons was limited to remote instruction during the fall 2020 semester, it was clear that not everything could be properly taught over Zoom.
COC Preparing Students for Essential Workforce
Supes to Address SoCal Edison’s Power Shutoffs
Los Angeles County is set to reach out to the state and the California Public Utilities Commission to address Southern California Edison’s power shutoffs in an effort to lessen the impacts on ratepayers, after a series of blackouts that left thousands in the dark over the holidays.
Supes to Address SoCal Edison’s Power Shutoffs
Deputy-Involved Fight Results in Minor Injuries
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy and a hit-and-run suspect suffered minor injuries following a deputy-involved fight in Newhall Thursday morning.
Deputy-Involved Fight Results in Minor Injuries
Today in SCV History (Jan. 7)
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 79th Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County in ‘Health Crisis of Epic Proportions’
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 258 new deaths and 11,841 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported its 79th fatality since the pandemic began.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 79th Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County in ‘Health Crisis of Epic Proportions’
Biden, Bush, Clinton Blast Violent Assault on Capitol by Trump Supporters
President-elect Joe Biden called Wednesday’s violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump a “God-awful” display and called on Trump to urge his supporters to evacuate the building.
Biden, Bush, Clinton Blast Violent Assault on Capitol by Trump Supporters
New Year, New Lineup of Virtual Shows at The MAIN
The MAIN is welcoming the New Year with a series of free virtual shows for all to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.
New Year, New Lineup of Virtual Shows at The MAIN
Trump Supporters Force Lockdown of U.S. Capitol Building; 1 Dead
A woman has died after being shot in the chest at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building during a violent clash with police, forcing a lockdown of the ceremony to confirm Joe Biden’s win in the November election.
Trump Supporters Force Lockdown of U.S. Capitol Building; 1 Dead
L.A. County May Call on Retired Nurses to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
With COVID-19 vaccine distribution going slower than expected in Los Angeles County, officials spoke Tuesday about whether the county could call on retired nurses and other former healthcare workers to help administer doses.
L.A. County May Call on Retired Nurses to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
SCV Teens Create Peer Counseling Service
In an effort to help Santa Clarita Valley residents in need of someone to talk to, teens Caitlin Ong and Kyle Fabella created Lucy’s Psychiatry, a peer-counseling service.
SCV Teens Create Peer Counseling Service
Supes Extend Eviction Ban, Rent Relief Program
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday extending and enhancing the countywide ban on evictions and a rent-relief program as the county awaits its share of the $25 billion in additional federal assistance for renters.
Supes Extend Eviction Ban, Rent Relief Program
Newsom Proposes $600 Payments to Low-Income Californians, Eviction Moratorium Extension
As millions of Californians struggle to make ends meet as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced two immediate action items in his 2021-22 State Budget proposal to help low-income Californians.
Newsom Proposes $600 Payments to Low-Income Californians, Eviction Moratorium Extension
Henry Mayo Medical Director on Ambulance Transports, Overwhelmed ER’s Countywide
Amid reports of the nightmarish circumstances in overrun Southern California hospitals, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Tuesday while resources are thin, the hospital hasn’t been impacted by a recent order that prevents ambulance crews from transporting patients with slim chances for survival.
Henry Mayo Medical Director on Ambulance Transports, Overwhelmed ER’s Countywide
Today in SCV History (Jan. 6)
1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Newhall area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
village map
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Countywide Deaths Top 11,000; SCV Surpasses 18,000 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 224 new deaths, surpassing 11,000, and 13,512 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 18,180 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Countywide Deaths Top 11,000; SCV Surpasses 18,000 Cases
Barger Abstains from Vote to Create ‘Hero Pay’ for Grocery, Drug Store Workers
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the creation of “hero pay” for frontline workers at larger grocery and drug retail stores during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Barger Abstains from Vote to Create ‘Hero Pay’ for Grocery, Drug Store Workers
Jan. 9: Zonta Lifeforward Virtual Tax Workshop
A tax workshop titled “Understand the Basics - Whether You Prepare Your Own or Not” will be hosted via Zoom by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Jan. 9: Zonta Lifeforward Virtual Tax Workshop
Power Cut to Sand Canyon Residents After Car Hits Power Line
A traffic collision in which a vehicle hit a power line cut power to approximately 1,200 Sand Canyon residents Tuesday morning.
Power Cut to Sand Canyon Residents After Car Hits Power Line
