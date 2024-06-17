header image

June 18
1945 - PFC Johnny Cordova of Castaic killed in action on Okinawa [story]
Johnny Cordova
Public Health Announces Rise in L.A. County Mpox Cases
Monday, Jun 17, 2024

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health logoThe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting residents and health care providers about a concerning increase in mpox (previously referred to as Monkeypox) cases, with 10 new cases reported in Los Angeles County in the past two weeks up from an average of less than two cases per week during the preceding several weeks.

Mpox is mainly spread through close contact with body fluids, sores, shared bedding or clothing or respiratory droplets (kissing, coughing, sneezing). Symptoms include rash or unusual sores that look like pimples or blisters on the face, body and genitals, fever, chills, headache, muscle aches or swelling of lymph nodes. Early detection, testing and vaccination are vital to controlling the spread of this disease and protecting the health of Los Angeles County residents.

Given the recent increase in cases, Public Health strongly recommends the following actions:

Testing: Anyone who develops symptoms consistent with mpox, such as rash, fever or swollen lymph nodes should seek medical attention and get tested. Health care providers should be aware of the possibility of mpox and promptly report suspected cases to Public Health for appropriate testing and interventions.

Prevention: Vaccination is a safe way to prevent one from getting mpox and may also reduce symptoms. The following can help reduce the risk of getting and spreading mpox:

 – Ask partners if they have mpox symptoms or feel sick. Individuals should not have sex or other intimate contact if they or their partners have a new or unexplained rash or sores or feel sick until they see a health care provider.

– Reduce the number of partners, especially those whose recent sexual history is unknown.

– Make a habit of exchanging contact information with any new partner to allow for sexual health follow-up, if needed.

– Limit going to sex parties, circuit parties and other spaces where people are having sex or other intimate contact with multiple people.

– Use condoms and gloves:

  •  – Condoms (latex or polyurethane) may protect the mouth, penis anus or vagina from exposure to mpox; however, condoms alone may not prevent all exposures to mpox since the rash can occur on other parts of the body.
  • – Gloves (latex, polyurethane or nitrile) may reduce exposure if inserting fingers or hands into the anus or the vagina. The gloves must cover all exposed skin and be removed carefully to avoid touching the outer surface. Do not share towels, clothing, bedding, fetish gear, sex toys or toothbrushes.

– Wash hands, fetish gear, towels and bedding. Sex toys should be washed after each use or sex act.

Vaccination: Vaccination is an important tool in preventing the spread of mpox. Jynneos is a two-dose vaccine developed to protect against mpox, and getting both doses provides the best protection against mpox. The vaccine is available to anyone, and individuals who identify with any of the following subgroups are highly encouraged to get vaccinated:

 – Any man or transgender person who has sex with men or transgender persons

– Persons of any gender or sexual orientation who have sex or intimate physical contact with others in association with a large public event or engage in commercial and/or transactional sex

– Persons living with HIV, especially persons with uncontrolled or advanced HIV disease

– Sexual partners of people in any of the above groups

People in high-risk groups are urged to get fully vaccinated with two doses for the best protection. Second doses can be given no matter how long it’s been since the first dose. Residents can choose to receive the mpox vaccine subcutaneously (in the upper arm) or intradermally (under the skin on their arm or back). Vaccine boosters are not recommended at this time.

Public Health is collaborating closely with health care providers, community organizations and other stakeholders to address the mpox resurgence as swiftly and effectively as possible. Enhanced surveillance, contact tracing and outbreak investigations are underway to identify potential sources of the infection and prevent further transmission. Public Health’s mobile vaccination units are providing free vaccination at numerous Pride events this season, Public Health’s sexual health clinics found at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/chs/sexualhealthclinics/ and other walk-up vaccine clinics can be found at https://myturn.ca.gov/.

A collective response is crucial in mitigating the impact of this outbreak. By increasing vaccination rates, the spread of mpox can be minimized within Los Angeles County to protect the health and well-being of its diverse communities.

For the most up-to-date information and resources, please visit ph.lacounty.gov/mpox or contact the Public Health Call Center at 1-833-540-0473.
UPDATE: Post Fire Grows to 15,611 Acres, 20% Containment

UPDATE: Post Fire Grows to 15,611 Acres, 20% Containment
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
Update: As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, the Post Fire has spread to 15,611 acres, with 20% containment, according to CAL FIRE.
FULL STORY...

LASD Sheriff Explorer Program is Open to Youth 14-20

LASD Sheriff Explorer Program is Open to Youth 14-20
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Santa Clarita Valley Station is calling all motivated youth aged 14-20 to become a member of the LASD Sheriff Explorer Program.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Public Health Receives National Recognition

L.A. County Public Health Receives National Recognition
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health earned 21 Achievement Awards from the National Association of Counties.
FULL STORY...

County Receives Highest Credit Rating From Two Major Ratings Agencies

County Receives Highest Credit Rating From Two Major Ratings Agencies
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
Fitch Ratings has raised the County's long-term issuer credit rating to AAA from AA+, garnering the highest possible credit rating available in the financial markets.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
BREAKING NEWS: LASD Responds to Shooting Death on Lyons Avenue
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a shooting death investigation on the 22900 block of Lyons Avenue, near the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Newhall. The incident was reported on Monday, June 17, at approximately 7:35 p.m.
BREAKING NEWS: LASD Responds to Shooting Death on Lyons Avenue
Manny Herrera Signs with TMU Baseball
Manny Herrera has signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at The Master's University.
Manny Herrera Signs with TMU Baseball
Youth Concerto Competition Deadline Extended
The Youth Concerto Competition sponsored by the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra is open to performers in the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas, and will result in a concert in October by the winning soloist performing live with the SCSO. 
Youth Concerto Competition Deadline Extended
Registration Now Open for Annual COC Cross Country Summer Series
Runners of all ages are invited to support the College of the Canyons cross country and track & field programs by participating in the 49th Annual Cross Country Summer Series sponsored by Fleet Feet on Thursday evenings from July 11 to Aug. 15, 2024.
Registration Now Open for Annual COC Cross Country Summer Series
Construction Set to Begin for Bouquet Canyon Trail
Calling all bicyclists, runners, walkers and more! Central Park is about to get a brand-new trail!
Construction Set to Begin for Bouquet Canyon Trail
COC Launching Bachelor’s Degree Program
College of the Canyons will launch its first bachelor’s degree program in January 2025.
COC Launching Bachelor’s Degree Program
Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 17 - Sunday, June 23.
Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
UPDATE: Post Fire Grows to 15,611 Acres, 20% Containment
Update: As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, the Post Fire has spread to 15,611 acres, with 20% containment, according to CAL FIRE.
UPDATE: Post Fire Grows to 15,611 Acres, 20% Containment
Wilk Urges Emergency Preparedness as Multiple Fires Burn
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is strongly encouraging residents to prepare their households and families for wildfires, as numerous fires burned across Senate District 21 over the weekend.
Wilk Urges Emergency Preparedness as Multiple Fires Burn
June 27: SCV Chamber Business Expo
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the full community to attend its highly-anticipated Business Expo on Thursday, June 27, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
June 27: SCV Chamber Business Expo
The Post Fire Continues March Toward Pyramid Lake
The California Department of Foresty and Fire Protection, known as CAL FIRE, reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 14,625 acres and is now 8% contained. The latest news was reported by CAL FIRE at 8:26 p.m. on sunday, June 16. The fire continues to move south towards Pyramid Lake.
The Post Fire Continues March Toward Pyramid Lake
Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Issues Call for Entries
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council is calling for entries for its upcoming “Endless Summer” exhibit at the TAADAA Art Gallery, located in Acton.
Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Issues Call for Entries
FYI Holds Annual ‘Celebration of Everything’
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence recently held a “Celebration of Everything,” its annual event appreciating the many volunteers who make such a difference in the lives of Santa Clarita Valley foster youth and celebrating 18 youth for education milestones.
FYI Holds Annual ‘Celebration of Everything’
Public Health Responds to Privacy Breach
Between Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health experienced a phishing attack in which a hacker was able to gain log-in credentials of 53 Public Health employees through a phishing email, compromising the personal information of more than 200,000 individuals.
Public Health Responds to Privacy Breach
June 21: Summer Fire Risks Highlighted at Safety Press Conference
As the Santa Clarita Valley officially welcome hot summer weather, the city of Santa Clarita, county of Los Angeles and public safety officials are urging residents to keep their families, pets and properties safe from wildfires this season.
June 21: Summer Fire Risks Highlighted at Safety Press Conference
June 22: Fourth Annual Win Place Home Cabaret Fundraiser
The Fourth Annual Win Place Home Cabaret Fundraiser will be held Saturday, June 22 from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Win Place Home, 16257 Lost Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA, 91387.
June 22: Fourth Annual Win Place Home Cabaret Fundraiser
June 15-16: Partial Road Closure Copper Hill Bridge
The city of Santa Clarita has announced a partial road closure for Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16 on the Copper Hill bridge. The westbound lanes on the Copper Hill Bridge will be closed for temporary striping, demolition and construction.
June 15-16: Partial Road Closure Copper Hill Bridge
LASD Sheriff Explorer Program is Open to Youth 14-20
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Santa Clarita Valley Station is calling all motivated youth aged 14-20 to become a member of the LASD Sheriff Explorer Program.
LASD Sheriff Explorer Program is Open to Youth 14-20
Oct. 18: ‘Color My World’ VIA Bash 2024
The Valley Industry Association will present its annual VIA Bash 2024 with the theme "Color My World", Friday, Oct. 18 with cocktails beginning at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Oct. 18: ‘Color My World’ VIA Bash 2024
