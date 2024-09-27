First West Nile Virus Death of 2024 Reported in SFV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first death due to West Nile virus for the 2024 mosquito season in Los Angeles County. The patient, a resident of the San Fernando Valley, was hospitalized and died from neurological illness caused by severe West Nile virus.

“To the family and friends grieving the loss of a loved one due to West Nile virus, we extend our heartfelt condolences,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “This tragic loss highlights the serious health risks posed by mosquito-borne diseases, such as West Nile virus, dengue, and others. Using insect repellent to prevent mosquito bites, eliminating items that hold standing water around your home where mosquitoes can lay eggs and develop, and using or fixing screens on your doors and windows to keep mosquitoes out of the home are simple steps everyone can take to significantly reduce the risk of mosquito-borne disease for both you and your neighbors.”

West Nile virus spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most mosquitoes do not carry the virus therefore, most people bitten by a mosquito are not exposed to the virus. Those who do get West Nile virus may experience mild symptoms including fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. While everyone is at risk for West Nile virus, people over 50 and those with health problems are at greater risk of serious illness, which can include meningitis (brain infection), encephalitis (swelling of the brain) and limb paralysis. There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus disease and no vaccine to prevent infection.

A total of 14 cases have been documented in Los Angeles County so far this year (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena as cases identified in those cities are reported by their local health departments).

Peak mosquito season lasts from June to November in L.A. County. West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease that affects residents in LA County. Public Health reports cases of West Nile virus every year, which means the virus is endemic to the region. In collaboration with local vector control agencies, Public Health monitors cases of West Nile virus infection and actively engages residents to provide information about reducing the risk of West Nile virus to humans by promoting protective measures against mosquitoes.

Resident are encouraged to take the following precautions to reduce their risk:

Wear Mosquito Repellent: Mosquito repellents can prevent mosquito bites. EPA-registered repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, 2-undecanone, and oil of lemon eucalyptus are the longest lasting and most effective. They are available as sprays, wipes, and lotions. Consider wearing long-sleeved clothes and pants when outside.

Keep mosquitoes out their homes: Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes. Repair or replace screens with tears or holes.

Prevent mosquito breeding: Eliminate standing water where mosquitoes can lay eggs.

Clear standing water in flowerpots, saucers, birdbaths and other outdoor containers. Empty items that hold water inside and outside your home once a week. Mosquito eggs only need a thimbleful of water to hatch.

Cover water storage containers such as buckets and rain barrels. For containers with no lid, use wire mesh with holes smaller than an adult mosquito.

Clean and maintain swimming pools, spas and drain water from pool covers.

Throw away old items in your patio or yard that can hold water, e.g., old car tires and children’s toys.

Call 2-1-1 or call your local vector control agency to report persistent problems to your mosquito control district

West Nile virus is a disease caused by the bites of infected mosquitoes. The virus survives in nature in several types of birds and is transmitted by the bites of mosquitoes that feed on infected birds. West Nile virus spreads during warm weather months when mosquitoes are most active. While not all mosquitoes carry this virus, the type of mosquito that spreads this virus is found throughout Los Angeles County.

Most people who get West Nile virus don’t have any symptoms. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as:

headache

body aches

joint pains

vomiting

diarrhea

rash

About 1 in 150 people will have severe symptoms that may include high fever, stiff neck, muscle weakness, and sometimes rash. Symptoms usually appear 3 to 14 days after being infected. If symptoms are severe, residents are encouraged to call their doctor right away.

For more information, visit: publichealth.lacounty.gov/acd/vectorwestnile.htm

For questions or to find a nearby clinic or doctor, call the Public Health InfoLine at 1-833-540-0473, open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

