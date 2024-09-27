header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 27
2014 - Towsley Canyon Loop Trail named for naturalist Don Mullally [story]
Don Mullally
First West Nile Virus Death of 2024 Reported in SFV
| Friday, Sep 27, 2024
mosquito

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first death due to West Nile virus for the 2024 mosquito season in Los Angeles County. The patient, a resident of the San Fernando Valley, was hospitalized and died from neurological illness caused by severe West Nile virus.

“To the family and friends grieving the loss of a loved one due to West Nile virus, we extend our heartfelt condolences,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “This tragic loss highlights the serious health risks posed by mosquito-borne diseases, such as West Nile virus, dengue, and others. Using insect repellent to prevent mosquito bites, eliminating items that hold standing water around your home where mosquitoes can lay eggs and develop, and using or fixing screens on your doors and windows to keep mosquitoes out of the home are simple steps everyone can take to significantly reduce the risk of mosquito-borne disease for both you and your neighbors.”

West Nile virus spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most mosquitoes do not carry the virus therefore, most people bitten by a mosquito are not exposed to the virus. Those who do get West Nile virus may experience mild symptoms including fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. While everyone is at risk for West Nile virus, people over 50 and those with health problems are at greater risk of serious illness, which can include meningitis (brain infection), encephalitis (swelling of the brain) and limb paralysis. There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus disease and no vaccine to prevent infection.

A total of 14 cases have been documented in Los Angeles County so far this year (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena as cases identified in those cities are reported by their local health departments).

Peak mosquito season lasts from June to November in L.A. County. West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease that affects residents in LA County. Public Health reports cases of West Nile virus every year, which means the virus is endemic to the region. In collaboration with local vector control agencies, Public Health monitors cases of West Nile virus infection and actively engages residents to provide information about reducing the risk of West Nile virus to humans by promoting protective measures against mosquitoes.

Resident are encouraged to take the following precautions to reduce their risk:

Wear Mosquito Repellent: Mosquito repellents can prevent mosquito bites. EPA-registered repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, 2-undecanone, and oil of lemon eucalyptus are the longest lasting and most effective. They are available as sprays, wipes, and lotions. Consider wearing long-sleeved clothes and pants when outside.

Keep mosquitoes out their homes: Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes. Repair or replace screens with tears or holes.

Prevent mosquito breeding: Eliminate standing water where mosquitoes can lay eggs.

Clear standing water in flowerpots, saucers, birdbaths and other outdoor containers. Empty items that hold water inside and outside your home once a week. Mosquito eggs only need a thimbleful of water to hatch.

Cover water storage containers such as buckets and rain barrels. For containers with no lid, use wire mesh with holes smaller than an adult mosquito.

Clean and maintain swimming pools, spas and drain water from pool covers.

Throw away old items in your patio or yard that can hold water, e.g., old car tires and children’s toys.

Call 2-1-1 or call your local vector control agency to report persistent problems to your mosquito control district

West Nile virus is a disease caused by the bites of infected mosquitoes. The virus survives in nature in several types of birds and is transmitted by the bites of mosquitoes that feed on infected birds. West Nile virus spreads during warm weather months when mosquitoes are most active. While not all mosquitoes carry this virus, the type of mosquito that spreads this virus is found throughout Los Angeles County.

Most people who get West Nile virus don’t have any symptoms. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as:

headache

body aches

joint pains

vomiting

diarrhea

rash

About 1 in 150 people will have severe symptoms that may include high fever, stiff neck, muscle weakness, and sometimes rash. Symptoms usually appear 3 to 14 days after being infected. If symptoms are severe, residents are encouraged to call their doctor right away.

For more information, visit: publichealth.lacounty.gov/acd/vectorwestnile.htm

For questions or to find a nearby clinic or doctor, call the Public Health InfoLine at 1-833-540-0473, open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Oct. 3-4: Overnight Lane Closures Scheduled for I-405 at I-5

Oct. 3-4: Overnight Lane Closures Scheduled for I-405 at I-5
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
Caltrans will close lanes overnight on Interstate 405 near the Interstate 5 interchange the nights of Thursday, Oct. 3 and Friday, Oct. 4 for slope and drainage repair.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 29-Oct. 4: SB I-5 Lanes Closed, Vista Del Lago-Templin Hwy

Sept. 29-Oct. 4: SB I-5 Lanes Closed, Vista Del Lago-Templin Hwy
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that Southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to only one or two lanes in northern Los Angeles County between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway beginning Sunday night, Sept. 29, through Friday morning, Oct. 4.
FULL STORY...

County Mailing Sample Ballot Books for General Election

County Mailing Sample Ballot Books for General Election
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has announced the mailing of Sample Ballot Books to all registered voters for the Nov. 5 General Election has started.
FULL STORY...

First West Nile Virus Death of 2024 Reported in SFV

First West Nile Virus Death of 2024 Reported in SFV
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first death due to West Nile virus for the 2024 mosquito season in Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

County Assessor’s Jobs Program Wins Top Award

County Assessor’s Jobs Program Wins Top Award
Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024
The Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office has been honored with the 2024 Distinguished Assessment Jurisdiction Award by the International Association of Assessment Officers, the preeminent global organization that is the standard bearer for assessment administration and property tax policy.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 1: Santa Clarita Planning Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers
Oct. 1: Santa Clarita Planning Commission Regular Meeting
SCV Water Earns Certificate for Excellence in Financial Reporting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
SCV Water Earns Certificate for Excellence in Financial Reporting
Oct. 3-4: Overnight Lane Closures Scheduled for I-405 at I-5
Caltrans will close lanes overnight on Interstate 405 near the Interstate 5 interchange the nights of Thursday, Oct. 3 and Friday, Oct. 4 for slope and drainage repair.
Oct. 3-4: Overnight Lane Closures Scheduled for I-405 at I-5
‘Click to Cancel,’ Foreclosure Protection Bills Signed by Governor
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) has announced three bills in her legislative package have been signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.
‘Click to Cancel,’ Foreclosure Protection Bills Signed by Governor
Sept. 29-Oct. 4: SB I-5 Lanes Closed, Vista Del Lago-Templin Hwy
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that Southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to only one or two lanes in northern Los Angeles County between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway beginning Sunday night, Sept. 29, through Friday morning, Oct. 4.
Sept. 29-Oct. 4: SB I-5 Lanes Closed, Vista Del Lago-Templin Hwy
County Mailing Sample Ballot Books for General Election
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has announced the mailing of Sample Ballot Books to all registered voters for the Nov. 5 General Election has started.
County Mailing Sample Ballot Books for General Election
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Saugus Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a man last seen in Saugus.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Saugus Man
First West Nile Virus Death of 2024 Reported in SFV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first death due to West Nile virus for the 2024 mosquito season in Los Angeles County.
First West Nile Virus Death of 2024 Reported in SFV
Today in SCV History (Sept. 27)
2014 - Towsley Canyon Loop Trail named for naturalist Don Mullally [story]
Don Mullally
Hart District Names Jon Carrino to New Post
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Jon Carrino as the new Assistant Superintendent of Business Services.
Hart District Names Jon Carrino to New Post
Oct. 4: CalArts Presents NAACP Santa Clarita Masquerade Ball
NAACP Santa Clarita will hold the Santa Clarita Masquerade Ball, a fundraising Gala at California Institute of the Arts.
Oct. 4: CalArts Presents NAACP Santa Clarita Masquerade Ball
Star Princess Receives Float Out Ceremony
On Sept. 26 Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, celebrated a major construction milestone of its second Sphere-Class vessel, Star Princess, with the traditional maritime float out ceremony at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
Star Princess Receives Float Out Ceremony
SCV Boys & Girls Club Receives $10K Donation From VIBL
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has received a $10,000 donation from the Valencia Invitational Baseball League.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Receives $10K Donation From VIBL
Oct. 17: All for Kids Foster Families Virtual Orientation
All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Oct. 17: All for Kids Foster Families Virtual Orientation
Governor Signs Wilk’s Bill on Animal Shelter Overcrowding
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has announced his bill to help expand access to low- and no-cost spay/neuter services, a much-needed first step in relieving California’s animal shelter overcrowding crisis, was signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Governor Signs Wilk’s Bill on Animal Shelter Overcrowding
Oct. 19: Newhall Family Theatre Hosts Bob Baker Marionettes’ ‘Hallowe’en Spooktacular’
Prepare for a ghoulishly delightful time at the Newhall Family Theatre of the Performing Arts as the Raising the Curtain Foundation presents the Bob Baker Marionettes' "Hallowe’en Spooktacular", Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. at 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Oct. 19: Newhall Family Theatre Hosts Bob Baker Marionettes’ ‘Hallowe’en Spooktacular’
Oct. 5: ‘Dark, Odd, Mysterious’ Art Exhibit Reception at SCAA Gallery
Santa Clarita Artists Association presents "Dark, Odd, & Mysterious", a bizarre and twisted art show bringing strange and curious local art to Old Town Newhall with a reception Saturday, Oct. 5, 5-8 p.m. at 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Oct. 5: ‘Dark, Odd, Mysterious’ Art Exhibit Reception at SCAA Gallery
Marsha McLean| David March Park is Expanding
One of the most beloved and meaningful parks in our community is about to expand, offering some exciting new amenities to our residents.
Marsha McLean| David March Park is Expanding
Oct. 19: Circle of Hope Seas the Day Afternoon Tea
Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center will host the Seas the Day Afternoon Tea Saturday, Oct. 19 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Bella Vida in the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Oct. 19: Circle of Hope Seas the Day Afternoon Tea
TMUXC Doubles Up Weekend’s Success, Men Place Second at UCR Invitational
With one group of Mustangs cross-country athletes having already competed on Friday night, Sept. 20, at the Larry Young Classic in Columbia, Mo. (where the men and the women both won the team titles), a second group of The Master's University men's and women's cross-country teams raced against top competition at the UC Riverside Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 21, in Riverside, Calif.
TMUXC Doubles Up Weekend’s Success, Men Place Second at UCR Invitational
Today in SCV History (Sept. 26)
1876 - California oil industry born as CSO No. 4 in Pico Canyon becomes state's first commercially productive oil well [story]
Pico No. 4
Oct. 2: City to Start Upgrading Old Orchard Park
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the start of construction for the upgrades and enhancements to Old Orchard Park in Valencia.
Oct. 2: City to Start Upgrading Old Orchard Park
Sept. 28: Canyon Theatre Guild Announces Fall Shows
The Canyon Theatre Guild has announced two shows for the upcoming fall season,  "Things My Mother Taught Me" and "Southern Fried Nuptials".
Sept. 28: Canyon Theatre Guild Announces Fall Shows
County Assessor’s Jobs Program Wins Top Award
The Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office has been honored with the 2024 Distinguished Assessment Jurisdiction Award by the International Association of Assessment Officers, the preeminent global organization that is the standard bearer for assessment administration and property tax policy.
County Assessor’s Jobs Program Wins Top Award
SCVNews.com