Santa Clarita CA
54°F
 
S.C.V. History
December 7
1921 - William S. Hart marries actress Winifred Westover [story]
Bill and Winifred Hart
Public Health Warning Parents of Children’s Products Recall Due to Lead
| Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022
Recalled Cups

Green Sprouts is recalling its Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups and Sip & Straw Cups for lead poisoning.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning parents and caregivers about the potential health risks associated with several recalled children’s toys, clothes and other products. The recalled items (listed below) contain lead levels that exceed federal safety standards, putting children at risk for lead poisoning.

Parents and caregivers of young children are urged to stop using these products and consider testing children for lead exposure.

Children less than six years old are at a higher risk of lead exposure because their bodies are still developing, and they tend to put their hands or contaminated objects in their mouths.

A child with lead poisoning may not have visible signs or symptoms. If a child was exposed to lead, parents or caregivers should talk to their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood lead test.

Even in small amounts, lead can have harmful effects on the body that create lifelong learning, behavioral, reproductive, cardiovascular, and other health problems.

Here is a list of the recalled children’s products that contain high lead levels and contact information for consumers to request a refund of the item’s full purchase price:

Product

Consumer Contact

Green Sprouts Toddler’s Stainless Steel Bottles and Cups

Website: https://greensproutsbaby.com/pages/swssbrecall

E-mail: ContactUs@GreenSprouts.com

Phone: (800) 876-1574

Bentex Children’s Clothing Sets

Website: http://www.bentex.com/recall

E-mail: recall@bentex.com

Phone: (800) 451-0285

BS Interactive Stashables Children’s Ramp Sets

Website: http://www.stash-direct.com/recall/

E-mail: customerservice@stash-direct.com

Phone: (888) 808-0173

Tangame Busy Toy Houses

E-mail: 824603123@qq.com

Anker Play Products Bolt Foldable Children’s Scooters

Website: http://www.ankerpp.com/recall-scooter/

E-mail: customerservice@ankerpp.com

Phone: (877) 236-1945

Juvo Plus Recalls Children’s Butterfly Net Sets and Army Action Figure Playsets

Website: www.recallrtr.com/figuresandnets

Email: figuresandnets@realtimeresults.net

BE Jewel Accessories Recalls Children’s Hairclips

E-mail: Bejewelacc@yahoo.com

Phone: (212) 273-0887

Big Game Hunters Children’s Outdoor Kitchens

Website: http://www.domsports.com/recalls.html

E-mail: support@domsports.com

Phone: (833) 415-0078

More information about these and other recalls is available on the CPSC website. For any other questions about childhood lead poisoning prevention in Los Angeles County, call (800) LA-4-LEAD (524-5323) or visit http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/lead/.

Bentex Jersey Leggings Set.

Bentex Jersey Leggings Set.

Stashables Finger Skateboard Ramp Sets

Stashables Finger Skateboard Ramp Sets.

Tangame Busy Houses.

Bolt Foldable Children’s Scooters

Bolt Foldable Children’s Scooters.

Juvo Plus Butterfly Net Sets and Army Action Figure Playsets.

BE Jewel Hair Clips

BE Jewel Hair Clips.

Big Game Hunter Mud Kitchen.

Big Game Hunter Mud Kitchen.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV

Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday - Friday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Youth Basketball Returns to Castaic Sports Complex

Youth Basketball Returns to Castaic Sports Complex
Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022
Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is collaborating with the Los Angeles Clippers and Jr. Clippers to provide our participants additional benefits, including youth basketball at the Castaic Sports Complex.
Sheriff Robert Luna Sworn Into Office

Sheriff Robert Luna Sworn Into Office
Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022
Sheriff Robert Luna arrived Monday at the Hall of Justice and held his first news conference on the front steps.
Barger Dedicates $1M in Discretionary Funds to Help Deter Holiday Crime

Barger Dedicates $1M in Discretionary Funds to Help Deter Holiday Crime
Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Tuesday she will provide up to $1 million in discretionary funding to boost law enforcement services in unincorporated areas in her district.
City Welcomes Newest Annexed Community, Tesoro Del Valle
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the Tesoro Del Valle community as the newest area annexed into the city.
City Welcomes Newest Annexed Community, Tesoro Del Valle
iLEAD Announces Appointment of New CEO
iLEAD California Schools announced the appointment of its new CEO Amanda Fischer, who has contributed to the development of the organization and partner schools since 2018, when she joined as Executive Director of iLEAD California.
iLEAD Announces Appointment of New CEO
Today in SCV History (Dec. 7)
1921 - William S. Hart marries actress Winifred Westover [story]
Bill and Winifred Hart
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday - Friday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Dec. 17: Faith Community Church’s Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’
Faith Community Church plans to welcome hundreds of its Newhall neighbors to celebrate Christmas at its annual “Festividad for Christ” event Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Dec. 17: Faith Community Church’s Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’
Youth Basketball Returns to Castaic Sports Complex
Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is collaborating with the Los Angeles Clippers and Jr. Clippers to provide our participants additional benefits, including youth basketball at the Castaic Sports Complex.
Youth Basketball Returns to Castaic Sports Complex
Canyon Theatre Guild Presenting Broadway Musical ‘White Christmas’
For the past 35 years, Canyon Theatre Guild has entertained the community with their annual holiday show.
Canyon Theatre Guild Presenting Broadway Musical ‘White Christmas’
Sheriff Robert Luna Sworn Into Office
Sheriff Robert Luna arrived Monday at the Hall of Justice and held his first news conference on the front steps.
Sheriff Robert Luna Sworn Into Office
Barger Dedicates $1M in Discretionary Funds to Help Deter Holiday Crime
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Tuesday she will provide up to $1 million in discretionary funding to boost law enforcement services in unincorporated areas in her district.
Barger Dedicates $1M in Discretionary Funds to Help Deter Holiday Crime
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 81 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no additional deaths and 81 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 10 additional deaths and 3,125 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 81 New SCV Cases
Today in SCV History (Dec. 6)
1864 - Actor William S. Hart born in Newburgh, New York [Hart Index]
Wm. S. Hart
SCV Senior Center Announces Annual Appeal Campaign Launch
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida is launching its Annual Appeal Campaign to raise much needed funds for the Center.
SCV Senior Center Announces Annual Appeal Campaign Launch
Dec. 7: ‘All is Calm’ at The Soraya on CSUN Campus
Community members are invited to enjoy "All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914," a play based on a true story when camaraderie prevailed on the battlefield in 1914.
Dec. 7: ‘All is Calm’ at The Soraya on CSUN Campus
Homeland Security Extends REAL ID Deadline Another Two Years
Nearly 14.8 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 198,814 from the previous month – according to Department of Motor Vehicles data.
Homeland Security Extends REAL ID Deadline Another Two Years
Salvation Army Seeks Donations for Adopt a Family, Senior Programs
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps is asking the community to consider taking part in their Adopt a Family and Adopt a Senior Programs this holiday season.
Salvation Army Seeks Donations for Adopt a Family, Senior Programs
Women’s Council of Realtors Installs New Governance Board
The Women's Council of Realtors Santa Clarita Network installed their new Governance Board at Embassy Suites in Valencia on Friday.
Women’s Council of Realtors Installs New Governance Board
City Announces Community Development Block Grant Now Available
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that informational meetings have been scheduled for those organizations interested in applying for 2023-24 Community Development Block Grant fundin
City Announces Community Development Block Grant Now Available
Dec. 7: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
Dec. 7: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Dec. 10: Free Gardening Class Highlighting SCV Trees, Shrubs
Trees and shrubs provide clean air, add depth and dimension to the landscape, and enhance neighborhoods with colors and textures.
Dec. 10: Free Gardening Class Highlighting SCV Trees, Shrubs
Finally Family Homes Seeking Donations for Holiday Gift Drive
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Finally Family Homes is seeking donations to ensure college-aged foster youth are remembered for the holidays.
Finally Family Homes Seeking Donations for Holiday Gift Drive
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 94,000; Deaths Rise to 518
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one additional death and 253 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 29 additional deaths and 10,089 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 94,000; Deaths Rise to 518
Today in SCV History (Dec. 5)
1938 - Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center). [story]
Wayside
Today in SCV History (Dec. 4)
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
SCVNews.com
