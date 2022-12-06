Public Health Warning Parents of Children’s Products Recall Due to Lead

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning parents and caregivers about the potential health risks associated with several recalled children’s toys, clothes and other products. The recalled items (listed below) contain lead levels that exceed federal safety standards, putting children at risk for lead poisoning.

Parents and caregivers of young children are urged to stop using these products and consider testing children for lead exposure.

Children less than six years old are at a higher risk of lead exposure because their bodies are still developing, and they tend to put their hands or contaminated objects in their mouths.

A child with lead poisoning may not have visible signs or symptoms. If a child was exposed to lead, parents or caregivers should talk to their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood lead test.

Even in small amounts, lead can have harmful effects on the body that create lifelong learning, behavioral, reproductive, cardiovascular, and other health problems.

Here is a list of the recalled children’s products that contain high lead levels and contact information for consumers to request a refund of the item’s full purchase price:

More information about these and other recalls is available on the CPSC website. For any other questions about childhood lead poisoning prevention in Los Angeles County, call (800) LA-4-LEAD (524-5323) or visit http://publichealth.lacounty. gov/lead/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...