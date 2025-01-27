Rain Brings Fire Relief, Hughes Fire 95% Contained

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Cal Fire, issued the following update of the Hughes Fire as of 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan 27.

Rain throughout the day aided in fire suppression efforts yesterday as crews persisted with mop-up activities, clearing roads, creating water bars, and backhauling equipment. With containment now at 95%, firefighters and resources continued to demobilize.

Rainy conditions are expected to continue into this evening, with a flood watch in effect until 4 p.m.Monday, Jan. 27. Residents seeking sandbags for protection against possible debris flow can visit the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works website: https://dpw.lacounty.gov/dsg/sandbags/

Warmer and drier air in the region is projected Tuesday through Friday.

