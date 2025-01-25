UPDATE: Hughes Fire 92% Contained, Flood Watch Issued for SCV

Here are the latest updates from LA County’s Coordinated Joint Information Center as of 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Weather

A flood watch is in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday until Monday afternoon. Beginning Sunday through Monday morning, there is a high risk for heavy rain and thunderstorms, with a concern about debris flow potential for recent burn scars, including the Eaton, Palisades, Franklin, Hughes and Bridge fire areas.

For more weather information from the National Weather Service, click here.

Hughes Fire

Fire Size: 10,425 acres, 92% contained

Structures Threatened: 190

Structures Damaged: 0

Structures Destroyed: 0

Eaton Fire

Fire Size: 14,021 acres, 95% contained

Structures Threatened: 6,775

Structures Damaged: 1,073

Structures Destroyed: 9,418

Single Residences – 6,018

Multiple Residences – 96

Mixed Commercial / Residential – 5

Nonresidential Commerical Property – 153

Other Minor Structures – 3,146

Palisades Fire

Fire Size: 23,448 acres, 81% contained

Structures Threatened: 12,317

Structures Damaged: 1,000

Structures Destroyed: 6,821

Single Residences – 5,413

Multiple Residences – 138

Mixed Commercial / Residential – 3

Nonresidential Commerical Property – 159

Other Minor Structures – 1,108

Note: Does not include structures believed destroyed, but pending confirmation.

Casualties

The LA County Medical Examiner has identified 18 victims of the confirmed 28 deaths as a result of the fires. The office continues investigating these deaths and additional cases if more deaths are determined during search and rescue operations.

