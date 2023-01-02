Register for Spring Newhall Community Center Afterschool Program

The Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley, Congregation Beth Shalom and St. Stephens Episcopal Church invite all in the Santa Clarita Valley to an Interfaith Service on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 24901 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
California State University, Northridge improved to 2-0 in Big West Conference women's basketball play as the Matadors defeated Cal State Fullerton 69-59 Saturday, Dec. 31, at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
Happy New Year! I am so excited to kick off 2023! The executive committee has already been working hard to provide incredible opportunities for the year. For those who do not know me, my name is Cindy Curtis and I am serving as the 26th President of JCI Santa Clarita for 2023.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reported on Saturday, Dec. 31 that a portion of Lake Hughes Road from Dry Gulch Road to Pine Canyon Road in the Castaic, Lake Hughes area has been closed because of a mudslide.
Soup for the Soul celebrates 25 years of Bridge to Home's mission of help, hope and change. The live fundraising event will be held Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
An 18-1 second-half run propelled California State University, Northridge past Cal Poly 65-55 in the Big West women's basketball opener for both teams Thursday night at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include:
Santa Clarita Valley – Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Lancaster (Antelope Valley) – Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 through Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Mount Wilson – Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 through Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
If you are headed out of the Santa Clarita Valley for New Year's Eve celebrations Metro will offer free service on all Metro-operated bus and light rail lines on Saturday Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 New Year's Day to help everyone travel safely.
The National Weather Service is predicting widespread rain across Southern California, including the Santa Clarita valley on Saturday, with another dose of rain expected to hit the region early next week.
As we close out 2022, I’m inspired to reflect on the efforts I've made to strengthen Los Angeles County. But, making meaningful investments and improvements in the future of our neighborhoods cannot be done alone.
Enjoy this hands-on class in the Santa Clarita Valley Water Conservatory Garden. With amazing views of the SCV, you'll take pruners in hand while our instructor leads you through the steps to improve the health, quality and beauty of your flowers and plants. This free in-person landscape and gardening class, Proper Pruning, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 9 a.m.
