L.A. County Virtual Winter Classes

Registration for L.A. County Parks and Rec Virtual Winter Classes Now Open

Uploaded: , Friday, Jan 8, 2021

By Press Release

Registration for the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation’s virtual winter classes is now open to help L.A. County residents get active and stay healthy, with classes starting on Jan. 11.

Whether L.A. County residents are looking to get in shape, live a healthier lifestyle or learn a new hobby, residents can find a class that fits their schedule and budget. In addition, participating in virtual classes are safer and more convenient.

Residents can choose from over 175 classes for all ages and levels including:

– Computer Programming, Gaming and Animation

– Arts Classes including Watercolor Painting and Calligraphy

– Fitness Classes including Yoga, Zumba, Gymnastics and Pilates

– French, Spanish and Italian Language Lessons

– Parent and Child Learning Classes

– Piano and Guitar Lessons

– Acting, Poetry and Creative Writing Classes

– Basketball Workouts

– Health and Wellness

These classes can help residents learn a new language, attend parent and me classes, or discover their inner artist from the comfort of their own home. Classes begin Monday, Jan. 11.

Find a class and register at reservations.lacounty.gov.

